- இங்கு எழுத்தாளரும், மொழிபெயர்ப்பாளரும், ரிஷி, அநாமிகா என்னும் புனைபெயர்களில் எழுதி வருபவருமான , லதா ராமகிருஷ்ணன் அவர்கள் தமிழிலிருந்து ஆங்கிலத்துக்கு மொழிபெயர்த்த கவிதைகள் பிரசுரமாகின்றன. -
ABDUL HAQ LAREENA’S POEM (Rendered in English by Latha Ramakrishnan(*First Draft)
THE MALICE OF THE FACELESS
Holding which end of the life that is not
she would walk on the rope-ladder
_ with a malicious smile you kept looking on
The length of the short span between life and death
had swelled into a river sideways
whenever she tried to cross it
the night’s dream ends
life’s thirst doesn’t suffice
to drink death
the length of her dream’s wing
you cannot measure
When the jungle of Yakshi beyond imagination
smouldering gradually and turning into
raging fire
amidst the shimmer of ashes she sprouts softly.
முகமிலியின் வன்மம்
இல்லாத வாழ்வின் எந்த அந்தத்தை பற்றிக்கொண்டு அந்த நூலேணியில் அவள் நடப்பாள் என்பதை
ஒரு வன்மப் புன்னகையோடு நீ பார்த்திருந்தாய்
இருப்புக்கும் இறப்புக்கும் இடையிலான குறிலின் நீளம்
பக்கவாட்டில் ஒரு நதியாகப் பெருக்கெடுத்திருந்தது
அவள் அதைக் கடக்கமுனையும் போதெல்லாம்
இரவின் கனவு தீர்ந்துபோய் விடுகிறது.
வாழ்தலின் தாகம் மரணத்தை அருந்தப் போதுமானதாயில்லை
அவள் கனவுகளின் சிறகு நீளத்தை நீ அளப்பதற்குமில்லை
கற்பனைக்கெட்டாத யட்சியின் காடு
மெல்லக் கனன்று திகுதிகுத்து எரிகையில்
சாம்பலின் சுடரிடை மெல்லெனத் துளிர்க்கிறாள்.
