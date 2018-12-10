ABDUL HAQ LAREENA’S POEM (Rendered in English by Latha Ramakrishnan(*First Draft)

What is a CMS (Content Management Systems) web site? It is a type of web site which allows you to control and manage the content of your site without programming or HTML knowledge. Using CMS you can easily add or delete the content (images & text) in your website on the fly. We develop a higly professional CMS web site at a reasonable price. With your basic computer skills, you will be able to manage the content of your web site easily. Editing can be done with any normal web browser from anywhere in the world. For your CMS website needs, Contact Nav Giri , an independent Web Infrastructure Consultant, at ngiri2704@rogers.com