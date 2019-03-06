கவிஞர் பழனிவேள் காலத்தால் அழியாத் தமிழ்க்கவி!

பழனிவேளின் கவிதை – ’கஞ்சா’ தொகுப்பிலிருந்து



நமது பரவசத்தைக் கையிலேந்திக்கொண்டு

கிட்டத்தட்ட வேண்டுதல்போல

வருவோர் போவோர் நண்பர்கள் எதிரிகள்

என்று பேதா பேதமின்றி

வில்லை வில்லையாய் அள்ளித் தருகிறோம்

நமது பரவசம் அட்சயம் போல வளருகிறது

தீர்ந்த பாடில்லை.

அதனைப் பெற்றோர் பரிகாசம் செய்வதும் தூக்கி எறிவதும்

நமது பரவசம் மெல்ல சாக ஆரம்பிக்கிறது

நாம் அகங்காரத்தோடு கூடுதலாகக் கெஞ்சுகிறோம்

மிரட்டுகிறோம் கேவுகிறோம் ஓலமிட்டு அழுகிறோம்



நமது பரவசத்தை யாரோ கைக்கொள்ளக்கூட

ஆரம்பிக்கின்றனர். அப்போது அது முற்றிலும் மாறிவிடுகிறது.



இருக்கட்டும் நமது பரவசத்தை நம்மிடம்

ஒருமுறையாவது சொன்னோமா



நம்மிடமே நம்மை அறிமுகப்படுத்த

பேரிளமிலைகள் ஒரு சரியான வழி

இப்பொழுது பாருங்கள்

நம் உடல் முழுக்க பரவசத்தின் உச்சாடனத்தை.



இரண்டு மூன்று நாட்கள் கழித்து ஃபேஸ்புக்கிற்கு வந்தால் மார்ச் 2ஆந் தேதி இரவு சக கவி பழனிவேள் காலமாகிவிட்டார் என்ற செய்தி முகத்தில் அறைகிறது. என்ன ஆயிற்று என்று கேட்பதே அபத்தமாக இருக்கிறது. மிகவும் வருத்தமாக இருக்கிறது. நம்மிடையே இருக்கும் அறியப்பட்ட, அங்கீகரிக்கப்பட்ட நல்ல கவிஞர் ஒவ்வொருவருக்கும் பத்து அறியப்படாத, அங்கீகரிக்கப்படாத கவிஞர்கள் இருக்கிறார்கள். தோழர் பழனிவேள் இரண்டாம் பிரிவைச் சேர்ந்த கவிஞர். அருமையான கவிஞர்.

சக கவி ஒருவரின் அகால மரணம் ஒருவித கையறுநிலையில் இருப்பதாய் உணரச் செய்கிறது. அவருடைய நட்பினருக்கும், குடும்பத்தாருக்கும் அவருடைய இழப்பின் வலியைக் காலம் ஆற்றவேண்டும். . இன்னும் எழுதாத எத்தனையோ கவிதைகளோடு விடைபெற்றுக்கொண்டுவிட்ட சக கவி பழனிவேளுக்கு அவருடைய அடர்செறிவான கவிதைகளுக்காக என் நன்றியைத் தெரிவித்துக் கொள்ளத் தோன்றுகிறது. அவரைப் பற்றிய ஒரு சிறு அறிமுக நூல் – அவருடைய 10 கவிதைகள், அவற்றின் ஆங்கில மொழிபெயர்ப்பு, அவருடைய ஒரு நேர்காணல் முதலியவை இடம்பெறும் அளவில் – வெளியிட எண்ணியிருந்தேன். வெளியிடுவேன். ஆனால், அவருக்கு அனுப்பிவைக்க இயலாது. என்ன செய்ய…. அவருடைய சில கவிதைகளும், அவற்றின் ஆங்கில மொழிபெயர்ப்புகளும்.



பழனிவேள்ராயன்_கவிதைகள்



1. அரியவாய்ப்பு



ஒரு தபால்தலை சேகரிப்பாளனாக

நாணய சேகரிப்பாளனாக

கடிகாரங்கள் பேனா டார்ச் ஏன் தீப்பெட்டிகள்

கூட சேகரித்திருந்தால்

ஒரு சாதனையாளனாக அறியப்பட்டிருக்கலாம்

இத்தனை காலம்

கிராம்போன் தகடுகள்

வீட்டில் சிதறி கிடந்தவற்றை

எவ்வளவு சுலபம்

உலுத்த எலும்புகளைப்போல உடைந்தனவே

வெண்கல பாத்திரங்கள்

எல்லாம் 'சீர்' பொருளாகிவிட்டன

துப்பாக்கி கள்ளுக்கடை பாக்கிக்கு

பாடஞ்செய்த சிறுத்தைத்தோல்

புலிநக டாலர் வெள்ளி கிண்ணி

எல்லாம் 'அடிஉரமாகி' விட்டன

மான்கொம்பு

இரவலாக போயே போய்விட்டது

இந்தப் பட்டாம்பூச்சி சேகரிப்பாளனாக

துவரங்கொல்லை முழுதும்

அவைகளே துரத்திப் புணரும்போது

நான் பிடித்து என்ன செய்யப்போகிறேன்

நல்ல பொலிகாளை வளர்க்கலாம்

'பயிர்' ஏற்றுகிறது அதன் போக்கிற்கு

இந்த நிலத்தில்

அறிவாளியாகும் வாய்ப்பை விட

எதையாவது செய்யவேண்டும் பெருமை மிஞ்ச

முதலில் இந்த மண்வெட்டி கடப்பாரையை

ஏதேனும் நகரப்பேருந்தில் தவறவிட வேண்டும்

இல்லையோ என்னை.





2.



பைத்தியக்காரி ஒருத்தி

நடனமாடத் துவங்கினாள்

தார் உருகும் சாலையில்

ஸ்தம்பிக்கும் போக்கு

வரத்து சபிக்கிறது நீள்ஹார்ன்

அவளுக்கான பாடலின் பின்னனியாக

பாடுவது யார்தான்

தெரியவில்லை

அவள் நடனத்தின் உக்கிரத்தில்

நீராடி குளிக்குமளவு

அவளுக்குள் கோடைமழை நிகழுகிறது

ஓய்ந்து சாலையோரச் சுவற்றருகே

மூத்திரம் பெய்கிறாள்

சுவற்றில் ஒட்டிய

போஸ்டர் கடவுள் கைநீட்டியிருக்கிறார்

அவள் தன்னை துழாவுகிறாள்

பிறகு தன் முலையில் ஒன்றைக்கிள்ளி

கடவுளின் கையில் வைத்துவிட்டு

மீண்டும் நடனமாடுகிறாள்.





3



வேகவேகமாக வீதிகள் அலைகின்றன

நற்பகல் நண்பகல் நடுப்பகல்



ஒருவர் ஹாஸ்பிடலுக்கு வழி

பஸ் ஸ்டாண்டுக்கு

ரேசன் கடை திறப்பார்களா

பெட்ரோல் பங்க்

ஜெ.எம்.கோர்ட்

மகளிர் காவல் நிலையம்

ஜட்டி ஜாக்கிக்குக் கூட ஒருவர் வழி

தோழர் உண்டியல் குலுக்குகிறார்

கட்சி ஆபீஸ்



இப்படி விதம் விதமாக யாராவது ஒருவர்

யாரிடமாவது ஒருவர் கேட்டபடி இருக்க



நான் ஒருவரிடம் கேட்டேன்

கஞ்சா எங்கே கிடைக்குமென

சற்று நோஞ்சான் தான் அவர்



நல்ல பாம்பைப் போல வெகுநேரம் சீறினார்.





4.



காற்றில் சருகானேன் காட்டில் சருகானேன்

காற்றில் காட்டில்

வினை குறைந்த நாளில்

ஊன்றித் தோன்றும் வருத்தம்

இருப்பது விதை இலை பூ காய் பழம்

இது பகல் காட்சியா இரவுக் காட்சியா

காட்சி வருத்தம் மேலும் மேலிடுகிறது

நெருப்பு நுரைந்து பொங்கி வழிகிறது

சட்டியில்.

கரண்டியால் கிண்டிவிடுகிறேன்.



5



அனுபா செல்வ குழந்தையே தேர்ந்தாய் கேட்டேன்

நான் அறிமுகமில்லாத சித்தப்பா எனக்கென அடையாளம் கலகம் அல்லது ரௌடி

இப்படிச்சொல்ல வெட்குவாய் ஆனால் சந்ததி பெருகும்போது நினைவுகூறலாம்

சித்தப்பன்களுக்கு ஆயுசு குறைவு ஆனாலும் திமிர்கொள்

பரிசென்று தர ஏதுமில்லை

வார்த்தைகள் சில உள்ளன

உனக்கென்று இன்னும் இரண்டு சித்தப்பன்களும் இருக்கின்றனர்

தமிழை நன்றாக விழுங்கு உடனிருப்போரின் ஒவ்வாமையை மீற மோதிக்கொண்டிரு

பழம்பெருமை உனக்கான தோள்சுமையில்லை

கைவீசிப்போ தமிழச்சி என கூறிக்கொண்டு

பெணகளை பெற்ற எல்லா தகப்பனும் என் சகோதரனே

பையனை பெத்தவன்கள் சம்பந்திகளே



6.



ஆயிரம் ராட்டிணங்களால் இறைக்கப்படும் என் கிணறு

இன்றும் பிற்பகல் கசியும் வியர்வையோடு ஆரம்பமானது

நீர்நிலையொட்டி கானல் வழிந்தோட

சாலைகள் மிதந்தலைய

சங்கிலியால் கட்டிவைத்த வீட்டில் ராஜா திமிறிக்கொண்டிருந்தார்

பகல் காணவில்லை

மாலை வேளை தட்டுத்தடுமாறி தப்பிக்க முனைய

சங்கிலியின் இன்னொரு முனையில் ரஹ்மான்

வேண்டாம் என்றாலும் கேட்காமல் நாதத்தின் நறுக்குகளை

கொய்து போட்டவண்ணம் உள்ளனர்

போதும் கிளம்புகிறீர்களா

இது மண்சுவர் வீடு

சாணத்தின் வாசனை கூடுகிறது

கோழிகள் அடைபடாமல் பினாத்துகின்றன

பின்வீட்டு கிழவி லேடியோவை அணையம்பா என்கிறாள்

ஆயிரம் ராட்டிணங்கள் நிற்கவேயில்லை

இரவு முழுக்க இழுபடுமா

கீக்கொலியோடு.



7. அப்பாவானவர்



தென்னை மரங்கள்

ஒவ்வொன்றாய்

காய்ந்து உதிருகின்றன

தன் தலையை உதிர்த்துவிட்டு

ஒரு முண்டத்தைப் போல

நின்று கொண்டிருக்கிறது

இதன் காய்கள் நன்குபெருக்க

சிலிக்கன் ஜெல் ஊசி வேறு

எப்போழுதும் நிலத்தைப் பார்ப்பது

மோசமான அரசு மருத்துவவமனையின்

கட்டில்களை ஞாபகப்படுத்துகிறது

காய்ந்த மரத்தின்

கடைசிப் பயனாக

அதன் ருசி மிக்க குறுத்துச்சோறு

வாய்க்கரிசியைச் சமைப்பது போல

வேட்டையில் சிக்கிய

முள்ளம்பன்றி இறைச்சி இருக்கும்

இந்த மாலைவரையும் கூட

வெள்ளி நைட்ரேட் வாங்கப் போன

அப்பாவனவர்

நகரத்திலிருந்து திரும்பவில்லை

ஷோகேஸ் பொம்மைகளைக் கண்டு

இனந்தடுமாறி நிற்கக்கூடும் யாரேனும் கண்ணுற்றால்

தயவு செய்து

அப்பாவானவரைத் திருப்பி அனுப்புங்கள்.



— தவளை வீடு தொகுப்பிலிருந்து….



8. சம்பா



அறுவடைக்காலம்

கீழைக்காற்று

கருவைக்குளிரவைக்கும்

மேலைக்காற்றாகிச்சுழல

நெற்றுகள்இயல்பழிகின்றன

எங்கும்ஈரத்தில்

தொடைநடுங்கும்

வானாவாரிநெஞ்சில்

உலர்த்தஇடம்போதாமல்

அலைந்துதிரிகின்றனகால்கள்

ஒருவிழித்துணைபோதும்

சிறிதுஆசுவாசிக்க

கலங்கலானஓடையில்கலங்கியவாறு

நீர்மேல்நடக்க

பாங்கானபெண்கள்

களைப்பின்மேல்சிரிப்பைப்பூசி

**** கதையைச்சொல்லிநடக்கின்றனர்

காமமின்றிபுலனாடுகின்றன

விதைகள்.



------தவளைவீடுதொகுப்பிலிருந்து



Palani Vell’s Poem rendered in English by Latha Ramakrishnan(*First Draft)





1. RARE OPPORTUNITY



I would have attained name and fame as

a stamp-collector,

Coin-collector _

an ‘ace’ achiever

If I had collected

clocks, pens, torches, even matchboxes

All these days

The grama phone records

that lay scattered in the house

Ho, how easy it would have been.

The bronze vessels

that broke, like bones so brittle…

But all those had been duly repaired and set into motion.

The riffle, as repayment of loan to the arrack shop;

The cheetah-skin so well embalmed -

The dollar with tiger-claw, silver cup -

All have turned ‘basal manure’

The deer-antler, loaned -

gone; never to re turn.

When the butterflies chase and mate each other

all over the red-gram field

what am I going to do there

as a lepidopterist catching butterflies?

Can rear a virile bull -

‘Crop’ grows upbeat on their own

in this soil.

More than the opportunity to become knowledgeable

should do something to leave your ‘mark’.

First and foremost,

should lose these spade and crowbar

In some city bus -

or, my own self.



2.



An insane woman began to dance

in the highways with tar melting.

Traffic came to a standstill

Lengthy horns screamed curses.

Who was it as the background music of her song

I know not.

To bathe in the frenzied passion of her dance

there pours the summer rain inside her.

Spent out she urinates near the wall.



The poster-god stuck on the wall stands

with outstretched hand.

She probes into herself,

then, plucking a boob of her

and placing it in the hand of God

She began dancing again.



3



The roads wander in all haste

Forenoon Noon Afternoon



A person asked for the way to hospital

Another, for bus stand

Will the ration shop be opened

Petrol bunk

J M Court

All women Police Station

Even for underwear Jockey

comrade is shaking the collection-box

Party office



Thus in different ways somebody asking

Somebody asking somebody



I asked one

where to get Ganja

Somewhat a weakling he was

Fumed like a cobra for a long time.



4



IN WIND I BECAME A WITHERED LEAF IN JUNGLE I BECAME A WITHERED LEAF

IN DAYS WITH ALMOST NIL ACTION

THE ANGUISH WOULD SPROUT DEEP-ROOTED

THAT WHICH IS SEED LEAF FLOWER UNRIPE AND RIPE FRUIT

IS THIS MATINEE SHOW OR NIGHT SHOW

THE SCENIC SADNESS INTENSIFIES FURTHER

FIRE FOAMS AND OVERFLOWS

IN THE EARTHEN CONTAINER

I STIR IT

WITH THE LADLE.





5



Anupa, My precious child, heard you’ve accomplished

I am an unknown paternal uncle

my identity revolt or rowdy

You would feel embarrassed to say so

but when your lineage multiplies

you might remember

Paternal uncles are short-lived

yet hold your head high in pride

I have nothing to offer you as gift

except a few words

You have two more paternal uncles

Gobble up Tamil real well

keep fighting against the abhorrence of those close

Glory of bygone eras

not the burden for your shoulders to bear across

Go swinging your hands proclaiming yourself

a proud Tamil woman

All those -fathers of daughters

are my brothers

Those having sons

are my kinsmen.



6



My well drawn with thousand pulleys

Today also the noon commenced with sweat oozing.

Beside the waterfront with mirage overflowing

and roads floating all over

in the house tied in chains RAAJAA was unleashed.

The day was nowhere to be seen

In the evening hours when fumbling and tumbling I attempt to escape

At the other end of the chain – REHMAAN.

Despite saying ‘don’t want’ they keep plucking and offering slices of Music

Enough, why don’t you take leave

This is an earthen house

The fragrance of cow-dung turns intense

The hens without getting inside baskets keep blabbering

“O fella, won’t you switch off the ‘Ladio’ says the old woman

In the backyard house.

The thousand pulleys didn’t halt at all

Will they be hauled throughout the night.





7. FATHER



Coconuts turn ripe and wither

one by one

The tree is seen there like one

With head severed

and standing there with just the torso.

Added to it all, Silicon Gel injection

to make the coconuts swell well

watching the land would always remind me

of the cots of a wretched government hospital.

As the last use of the tree turned dry

Its so very tasty Kurutthu’rice.

The meat of the hunted porcupine would be like

cooking the ritual rice for the departed souls.

Right till this evening

He who is my father who had gone to buy

Silver Nitrate

has not returned.

Seeing the showcase dolls

he might be standing there, lost.

If anybody happens to see him

please send the person who happens to be my father

safely back home.



(From his poem-collection ‘THAVALI VEEDU’ (Froggy Home)



8



SAMBA



Harvest season

Eastern winds

would cool the embryo

Turning into western wind and swirling

the ripe seeds

undergoes a change in their nature

Wetness everywhere

in‘vaanaavaari’ heart

with its entire being shivering

in all pervading dampness

with no sufficient space to spread for drying

the feet keep wandering everywhere…

A mere congenial glance would suffice

to repose a little;

confusion- confounded

to walk in water upon the muddy brook

friendly women

applying laughter on weariness

stride on, narrating tales.

Seeds-testiculus swing and sway

sans lust.