எதிர்வினையொன்று !

அண்மையில் "அவுஸ்திரேலியாவிலிருந்து இயங்கும் இலங்கை மாணவர் கல்வி நிதியத்தின் அறிக்கை - முருகபூபதி -" என்னும் எழுத்தாளர் முருகபூபதியின் கட்டுரையினைப் பதிவு செய்திருந்தேன். அதற்கு எதிர்வினையாற்றியிருந்த நண்பர் திலினா கிரிங்கொட (Thilina Kiringoda) , கட்டடக்கலைஞர் & நகர வடிவமைப்பு வல்லுநர்; மொறட்டுவைப்பல்கலைக்கழகத்தில் என்னுடன் ஒன்றாகப்படித்தவர், ஆற்றியிருந்த எதிர்வினை என் கவனத்தைக் கவர்ந்தது. அதனை இங்கு தமிழில் தருகின்றேன்:

"கிரி, நாங்கள் கல்விப்பொதுத்தராதர (சாதாரண மற்றும் உயர்தர) வகுப்புகளைக் கொண்டுள்ள பாடசாலைகளுக்கு, விஞ்ஞான மேன்மைக்கான ஶ்ரீலங்கா அமைப்பின் ஆதரவுடன் நடாத்தப்படும் விஞ்ஞானபாடத்திட்டங்களை நடத்துவதற்காகச் செல்வதுண்டு. மண்டலங்களுக்குரிய (Zonal) விஞ்ஞான இயக்குநர்கள் பகல் நேர விஞ்ஞானத் திட்டங்களை நடாத்துவதற்காக 'விஞ்ஞான மேன்மைக்கான ஶ்ரீலங்கா அமைப்பு'க்கு விண்ணப்பிக்க முடியும். தேர்தெடுக்கப்பட்ட பாடசாலைகள் 300 மாணவர்களை உள்ளடக்குவதற்கான வசதிகளைக் கொண்டிருக்க வேண்டும். அத்துடன் இவர்களில் 200 மாணவர்கள் அப்பாடசாலைகள் அமைந்துள்ள மண்டலங்களிலுள்ள, இவ்வகையான விஞ்ஞானத் திட்டங்களை நடாத்துவதற்குரிய வசதிகளற்ற, ஏனைய பாடசாலைகளைச் சேர்ந்தவர்களாகவிருக்க வேண்டும் என்னும் நிபந்தனையைப்பூர்த்தி செய்ய வேண்டும்.

தமிழ்ப்பாடசாலைகளுக்கு ,அண்மையிலிருக்கும் பல்கலைக்கழகத்திலிருந்து தமிழ் பேசும் விரிவுரையாளர்களைப் பெற்றுக்கொள்வோம். இதன் கடைசி விரிவுரையை நான் "அரச பல்கலைக் கழகங்களுக்கு வெளியில், பட்டப்படிப்பையொத்தக் கல்வித் தகமையினைப்பெறுவதற்கான விஞ்ஞான மாணவர்களுக்கான வாய்ப்புகள்" என்னும் தலைப்பில் ஆற்றியிருந்தேன். 'ஶ்ரீலங்காவின் தொழில்சார்ந்த சங்கங்களின் அமைப்பின்' (Organization of Professional Associations of Sri Lanka -OPA) கடந்தகாலத் தலைவரென்ற முறையில், 'ஶ்ரீலங்காவின் தொழில்சார்ந்த சங்கங்களின் அமைப்பின்' அங்கத்தவர்கள் நடாத்தும் பல்கலைக்கழக மான்யக் குழுவின் (University Grant Commission - UGC) அங்கீகாரம் பெற்ற பாடத்திட்டங்கள் பற்றிய விபரங்களைப் பெறும் அனுகூலம் பெற்றவனாகவிருந்தேன்.

கடந்த வருடம் இத்திட்டத்திற்கு நிதியுதவி முழுமையாகக் கிடைத்தது. இம்முறை இதற்கான் நிதியில்லை என அமைச்சு எமக்கு அறிவித்துள்ளது. ஆக பழைய மாணவர் சங்கங்கள், பாடசாலை அபிவிருத்திச் சமூகங்கள் தாம் இத்திட்டத்துக்கு நிதியுதவி வழங்க வேண்டும்.

