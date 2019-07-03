கவிஞர் எம்.ஏ.ஷகியின் கவித்துவத்திற்கு நாம் செய்யவேண்டிய பதில்மரியாதை.

முகநூல் மூலம் அறிமுகமான சக கவிஞர் எம்.ஏ.ஷகி. சில வருடங்களாகவே மார்பகப் புற்றுநோயால் பாதிக்கப்பட்டிருந்த அவர் சில நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு காலமானார் என்ற செய்தியை முகநூல் வழியே தெரிந்துகொள்ள நேர்ந்தது ஒரு கையறுநிலையில் மனதை அவலமாக உணரவைத்தது. வளமற்ற குடும்பச் சூழலும் மூன்று குழந்தைகளைத் தன்னந்தனியே பராமரிக்கவேண்டிய கட்டாயமும் அவருடைய கவித்துவ வீச்சை எந்தவிதத்திலும் நீர்த்துப்போகச் செய்யவில்லை என்பதை அவர் கவிதைகளை வாசிப்பவர்கள் உணர்ந்துகொள்ள முடியும்.
அவரைப் பற்றி சக கவிஞர் நஸ்புல்லாஹ். ஏ தன் முகநூல் பதிவில் இவ்வாறு குறிப்பிடுகிறார்:
நேற்று ஸகியின் ஜனாஷாவில் கலந்து கொள்ள சென்றிருந்தேன்.அவரது மூன்றாவது மகள் என் அருகில் வந்து "எப்ப வந்திங்க"என கேட்டாள் அவளது மழலை முகதில் அப்பிக்கிடந்த சோகங்கள் என் நரம்புகள் எங்கும் பாய்ந்து பெரும் ரணத்தைத் தந்தது.ஜனாஷா அடக்கத்தின் போது அவரது மகன் அழுது கண்ணீர் வடித்தான்.இன்று ஷகியின் மூத்த மகள் சஷ்னாவை பஸ்ஸில் சந்தித்து எனது இருக்கையை அவளுக்கு கொடுத்தேன்.அவளும் பெரும் துயரத்தில் இருக்கிறாள் ஸகி தன் குழந்தைகளுடன் ஒரு தோழியாக பழகியதை நான் அறிவேன்.எனினும் ஸகி தன் குழந்தைகளுக்காக தூய அன்பைத் தவிர எதனையும் சேமித்து வைக்கவில்லை என்பது நம்மில் எத்தனை பேருக்குத் தெரியும்."
’சிறு துளி பெருவெள்ளம்’. சின்ன வெள்ளம் என்ற அளவிலாவது கவிஞர் ஷகியின் பிள்ளைகளுக்கென முகநூல் நட்பினராகிய நாம் நம்மால் முடிந்த அளவு நிதி திரட்டித் தரலாமே. செய்யவேண்டிய காலத்தில் செய்யும் உதவி எத்தனை சிறிதானாலும் ஞாலத்தைவிட மிகப் பெரிதல்லவா? இவ்வாறு செய்யும் நிதியுதவி நம் சக மனிதரும், சக கவியுமான ஷகிக்கு நாம் செய்யும் சிறந்த அஞ்சலியாக, காட்டும் மனமார்ந்த மரியாதையாக இருக்கும் என்று தோன்றுகிறது.
இங்கே முகநூலில் நான் அவ்வப்போது படித்து ரசித்த கவிஞர் எம்.ஏ.ஷகியின் அருமையான கவிதைகள் சில, என் ஆங்கில மொழிபெயர்ப்புகளோடு தரப்பட்டுள்ளது.
உங்கள் கவித்துவத்தை சாவு காவு வாங்கவியலாது. தோழி. சென்று வாருங்கள்.
எம்.ஏ ஷகியின் கவிதைகள்
1
பூப்பெய்திய அன்று
கூச்சப்பட்டு நின்றவளை
கண்ட மூத்த சகோதரனின்
அர்த்தங்கள் கற்பிக்க முடியாத
கலங்கிய கண்கள்
முதன்முறை மார்பை மறைக்க
தாவணி அணிந்த
பெரிய மனுஷி வெட்கம்
பிரசவப்போராட்டத்தில்
உயிர் அறுந்ததாய்
சோர்ந்த நேரம் கேட்ட
சேயின் அழுகுரல்
நோன்பு திறக்கும்
முதல் மூன்று மிடறுத்தண்ணீர்
பவுடர் அதிகமாக அப்பியிருந்த
எந்தன் முகம் துடைத்து
சரிசெய்த தந்தையின்
கடைசிப்பரிவுக் கைலி வாசம்
பிரிவைச்சொல்லிச்சென்று
'மறக்கமுடியலடி'...என
நா தளுதளுத்து நீ பேசிய
வார்த்தையால் மன அச்சில்
கோர்வையான வியாசங்கள் ....
மறுபடியும் .
Rendered in English by Latha Ramakrishnan(*First Draft)
The incomprehensible teary eyes
of the elder brother
upon seeing her standing diffidently
on the day of attaining puberty
The shyness of an adult woman
on the first day of wearing 'Dhavani' for
covering the breast
The cry of the new born baby
heard at the instant when
growing immensely weary
as if on the throes of Death
while giving birth
The first three gulps of water
at the commencement of fasting
The smell of father’s ‘lungi’
wiping my face having too much of
talcum powder
at his final parting
All these and more
crowd the memory
as bidding goodbye and going away
the words you choked to pronounce
‘Can’t forget, you know….’
2
ஆகாயத்தின் நிழலை
வரைந்து காட்டுவாயா
அது எப்படியிருக்கும்
கடலுக்கடியில் இருண்டு தெரிகிறதே அது போலவா
கடலின் நிழல் எங்கே
அதைத்தேடச்சொல்லியா அலைகள்
துரத்தப்பட்டுக்கொண்டிருக்கின்றன
அலையைத்துரத்துவது யார்
காற்றா
காற்றின் நிழலை பார்த்திருக்கிறாயா
அதை எனக்கு பிடித்து தருவாயா
கிளைகளுக்குள் ஒழிந்திருக்கும்
நிழல் எதனுடையது
காடுகளின் நிழல் பச்சையாகுமா
அப்படியானால் அவை சருகாகும்
போது நிழல் என்னவாகிறது
மலைகளின் நிழல்கள் அவ்வளவு
விரைவாக வளர்ந்து குறுகுகிறதே
நிழல் தேய்ந்துபோகுமா
மறைந்து போகுமா சொல்
வளர்ந்து தேய்வதற்கு கற்றுக்கொண்டது நிலவு என்றாய்
ஒரு தொங்கலில் நிற்கும் என்
நிழலும் நீண்டு வளர்கிறது
நீ அந்த திசையில்தான்
நின்றுகொண்டிருக்கிறாய்
நிழலை பிடிப்பது உன்னால் முடியுமானதுதான் ...
என் நிழலுக்கு பசியெடுக்கும்போது
உன் காதலை
தின்னக்கொடுப்பாயா
உனக்கு மட்டும் திறக்கத்தெரிந்த
உன் அறையின் சுவர்களுக்குள்
ஒழித்துவைப்பாயா
உன் படுக்கையை அனுபவிக்கும்
இருட்டில் மட்டும் வெளியில்
எடுத்து வருடிக்கொடுப்பாயா
எதைப்போல் வருடுவாய்
அலை, கரையை தழுவுவது
போன்றா
காற்று ,கிளையை உசுப்புவது
போன்றா
துளிரிலையை முகர்வது
போன்றா ...
அவை மிகப்பழையவை,
புதிதான ஒன்றைப்போல
வருடிக்கொடுக்க நான் சொல்லியா
உனக்கு தெரிய வேண்டும்
உன் அறையை விட்டு நீ
வெளியேறும்போது மட்டும்
பிரதிக்குள் அடைத்துவிட்டு
அதனருகில் 'அன்பே என் முத்தம்'
என்று எழுதிவிட்டுச்செல் போதும்
நிழல் நிஜமாக உறங்கிப்போகும்
Will you draw the shadow of sky and show
How would it be
It turns darker inside the sea – deeper and deeper
Similar to that
Where is Sea’s shadow
Are the waves chased to go seeking it
Who is chasing the waves
Wind
have you seen the shadow of Wind
Will you grab it for me
Of which is the shadow
hidden inside the branches
Is green the hue of woodlands
If so when they turn ripe and shrunken
what happens to the shadow
How fast the shadows of mountains
grow and shrink
Will the shadow wane and
vanish, tell me
The Moon has learnt to grow and wane
observed thee.
Stationed in a hanging suspended state
my shadow also elongates and grows
You must be standing in that direction
Of course you can grab the shadow….
When my shadow feels famished
will you offer your love
to gulp down
Will you conceal me within the walls of your cabin
known only to you
only in the dark when
you enjoy your bed
taking it out and caressing fondly
How would you caress
As the wave embracing the shore
As the wind stirring the branch
In the manner of inhaling the tender leaf….
They are damn old
Is there any need to teach you how to stroke
with a brand new master stroke
I have just this to say
When you leave your room and go away
confine me inside the Text
and leave a Note next to it saying
“My Kisses, Love”
The shadow would then be truly asleep.
3
கடக்கமுடியாத இந்த அரிதான பெருநீர்ப்பரப்பை ஒரு போதுமே நினைவுகளாலும் கடந்து அப்பாலுற முடிவதில்லை என்னால்
அதன் ஆழம் , விரிந்த பரப்பு ,
நீரோட்டம் ,கொந்தளிப்பு ,
எழும் அலை , உவர் நீர் மழை தரும்
விந்தைகள்
மேற்பரப்பில் நீலம் பச்சை என நிறங்கள் அப்பிக்கிடக்கும் அழகு
பற்றிய சிந்தனைகள்
என்னை சூழ்ந்து விடும்போது
மழலையின் இனிமைக்குள்
லயித்து வெளியேறமறுக்கும் ஒரு பிள்ளைப்பேறற்றவளின் மனதின் ஏக்கத்தையே
பெருங்கடலின் சிறு நீர்ப்பரப்பும் தந்து அணிமைப்படுகிறது என்னுள்
ஆகாயத்தை அண்ணார்ந்து பார்க்கும்போது உண்டாகும் ஏகாந்த மன நிலையை ஒத்ததல்ல இது
முற்றிலும் மாறுபட்டடது .
சுண்ணாம்பு பூச்சால் மெழுகியது போல் எதுவுமே அறியாத அப்பிராணியின் உறக்க சாயலுடன் அலைகளடங்க சலனங்களற்று அமைதியாக கிடத்தப்பட்டிருக்கும்
நீர்வெளியைக் காணும்போதோ ,
அதனருகில் பயணிக்கும் போதோ ,
கால் நனைத்து நிற்கும் போதோ,
கடல் காற்று தீண்டும் போதோ...
மனித காலடி பதிக்க முடியாத ,
சூரிய ஔியாலும் ஊடுருவ முடியாத , அதிக அமுக்கம் அடர்ந்த
குளிர் நிறைந்த ஒன்றன் மேலொன்றாக அலைகளால் மூடப்பட்டிருக்கும் கடலின் அடித்தளத்தில் சூழ்ந்திருக்கும் கருமையை நோக்கியே
என் எண்ணங்கள் பயணித்திருக்கும்
கரையின் சுறறு்ச்சூழலை மறந்து சென்று விட்ட மனதை இலகுவில் மீட்க முடியாமல் ஒன்றித்து நின்ற பொழுதுகள்தான் அதிகம்
தனித்து விடப்பட்டு தவித்த குழந்தை தாயைக்கண்டதும் ஓடிவந்து அணைத்து ஆறுதலடைவது போலவே இந்தக்கடலடித்தளத்துக்குள் விரைந்து விடக்கூடாதா
நானும் ? இது தீராத ஏக்கமாகவே வளர்ந்து வருவதை ஏனென்று சொல்லத்தெரியவில்லை
கடலுக்கப்பாலிருந்து சொல்லப்பட்டு கடல் பயணங்களில் வளர்ந்து
கடல் ஊடறுத்ததாலேயே முடிந்து போன காதலும்
கடலலையோடே உறவாடி
கடலிலேயே உயிர் துறந்த உடன்பிறப்பும்... நெஞ்சுக்குள்
கடலை நிறுத்தி அலை முழுக வைத்த சம்பவங்கள்தான் ..
எனினும்
கடலை அன்னையாகவே நினைக்கிறது உள்ளம்
அன்னையின் மடிச்சேலையில்
தலை சாய்ந்து உலகை மறக்கும்
தனித்த மனதில் மேவிக்கொள்ளும் அமைதியை இதே கடலை பார்த்திருக்கும் பொழுதுகளில் அடைந்து கொள்கிறது அலைக்கழியும் மனதும் .
புவியின் பெரும்பகுதியை உவர்நீரால் ஆட்கொண்ட இப்புவித்தளத்தை பூமி என்பதை விட கடல் என்றே பெயர் சூட்டியிருக்கலாம் என்று ஆதங்கம்
எனக்குள் எழும்
நான் கடலின் காதலி
கடலலையில் மிதப்பதற்கல்ல
என்னுடல் ...
படைப்பின்
பெரும் பகுதியை தன்னுள் அடக்கி
மலைகள்
கனவாய்கள்
குகைகள்
பள்ளத்தாக்குகள்
சுரங்கங்கள்
என பல மர்மப்பிரதேசங்களைக் கொண்ட அதிபயங்கரப்பெரும் இருள் சூழ்ந்த கடலினடித்தளத்தில் சமாதியாகிடத்துடிக்கும்
கடல்காதல் , காதல் கடல் என்னுடையது
This rare vast expanse of water which is impossible to cross
I am never able to go beyond even with the help of memories
Its depth, massive length and breadth
current, swirl, rage
waves gushing forth, the magic of salty water offering rain
when ponderings over its beauty-par-excellence of its hues and tinges
such as blue and green upon all over its surface
surround me
even the tiny water-span of the great grand sea
causes in me the deep longing of a childless mother
whose heart is so full of the sweetness of baby’s blabbering
and refuse to step out….
This is not the same as the solitary- reaper feeling that you get
while looking up above, at the sky;
this is completely different.
hile seeing the expanse of water
lying so still resembling some simpleton in deep sleep,
with quicklime paste evenly applied,
while standing there with feet soaked in it
while being felt by the sea-breeze
my thoughts would invariably wander towards the all pervading darkness in its depth
so dense and heavy where no man can tread
even the sun can’t pierce;
covered with layers of waves so cool, too chill.
All too often I had stood there , in absolute unison
unable to extricate my heart that had gone away,
completely oblivious to the shore and the surroundings
Why not I too come running to this waterbed?
This longing keeps growing as thirst unquenchable,
I am at a loss, just as a child left alone
and filled with fear and anguish
on seeing its mother come running and finds solace in her arms
to say why.
Love spelt out from beyond sea and bloomed in voyages
And ended because of sea stepping in between
My sibling spending time with the waves
And losing life in the sea itself
Are indeed incidents that flooded my inside with sea and made me drown in waves. True…
Yet
My heart views the sea as my dear mother
Lying with my head on mother’s lap,
turning oblivious to the world
and the lonely heart turning calm and composed
the same quietude my disturbed heart secures
when I keep looking at this sea
I can’t help feeling sorry that this earth
most part of which is surrounded by salty water was not befittingly named Sea instead of Earth…
I am the beloved of Sea
Not for floating in the waves
my torso is….
Containing within itself
a hell of a lot realm of Creation
Mountains
Canals
Caves
Valleys
Mines
so
filled with many a mysterious region and shrouded in deadly dark
craving to be buried in this very bottom of sea-
such a Love of Sea, Sea of Love
Mine
4
புயலில் சிக்கிய
அரசமரத்து இலைகளாய்
உணர்வுகள் உடலில்
சலசலத்து அதிர்வுற்றிருக்க
கருமை சிவப்பின் வயிற்றுக்குள்
செரிமானம்அடையாது திணறிக்கொண்ட
பொழுதொன்றில்
கூர்முனை பளீரிட்ட துரோகத்தின்வாளைப்
பற்றியிருந்ததில்
இரவும் பகலும்
துண்டிக்கப்பட்டு
துவன்றிருந்தன
காதல் அனைத்துக்கும்
வெளியே கைகட்டி
நின்றுகொண்டது
As the leaves of Pipal tree
caught in the storm
feelings and sensations kept fluttering and
reverberating in the body -
on an hour when
the gloom got stuck in crimson’s abdomen,
With indigestion suffocating,
As I held on to the shining
razor-sharp sword of betrayal
Day and Night remained
severed;
struggling to breathe.
Love stood beyond everything
with folded hands.
5
இது எனது கடல்
கரையிலிருக்கிறேன் .
இடப்பெயர்வுக்குப் பின்னான தசாப்த தனிமையுடன் நிசப்தித்திருக்கும் மலைக்கிராமத்தின் பிரதிமைகளாய் நிழலாடுகின்றன
கையசைத்து விடைபெற்றவைகள்.
வெகுதொலைவானது கடல் என்கிறாய் இழந்தவற்றையும் கடல் என்கிறாய் ..
உறுமும் அலைகளுடன் பேய் இரைச்சலாய் கொதித்தெழும் கடலின் கரையில் அன்றிருந்தோம்
தீராத பசியுடன் அது கரையைத் தின்றுகொண்டிருந்தது .
முள்ளந்தண்டு சில்லிடும் அச்சத்துடன் வெறித்து நின்ற என் கண்களை நுணுகி ஆலாபித்து சாய்ந்திருந்தாய் மணலில்
உலர்ந்த உதட்டு வெடிப்புகளை உப்புக்காற்று நிரவ, கசிந்துகொண்டிருந்த கடலின் மென்னணுக்கத்திலிசைந்து புதையுண்டிருந்தேன்
மனவெளியில் படர்ந்திருக்கும்
எனது கடலுக்குள்
இன்னும் நீ இழந்ததாய் சொல்வதும் தொலைத்ததாய் அங்கலாய்ப்பதுமான கடல் எனதில்லை
அது சாபங்களால் புரட்டப்பட்ட இறந்த கடல் போன்றது.
ஈரமணலில் ஊறியொன்று கீறி நகர்ந்த சிறு கோடாய் இழையோடுகிறது புன்னகை
விடுவிக்கப்பட்ட நிலத்தில் உதிரும் சருகின் நரம்பிழைகளில்
மீட்ட விரையும் காற்றின் பாதையில் பயணிக்கும் மனதுடையவளாக இப்போது நான் மட்டும் கரையிலிருக்கிறேன்
ஆழ்ந்த மௌனத்துடன் தன்னில் படர்ந்த வானை மென்னலைகளால் ஆராதித்தபடி மல்லாந்து கிடக்கிறது கடல்..
5 THIS IS MY SEA
On shore I am
That which were taken leave of
with an adieu
sway as the phantom silhouettes of
the figurines of mountain-range hamlet
steeped in decade-long silence
after displacement
‘Sea is so faraway’ say thee
‘All that is lost is the sea so vast’
claim thee
We were there on the shore
of the roaring sea
soaring in rage
with rumbling waves
With unquenched hunger
it was gobbling up the shore.
My eyes staring
with fear pervading my spinal column
watching it all too minutely
and expanding infinitely
you were reclining on the sand.
With salty breeze stroking the cracks of dry lips,
in absolute consonance
immersed in totality
I remained in the sea
within.
Also
the sea that you claim to have lost
lamenting at its having gone off course
is not mine.
That of course
is like a dead sea rolled over
with curses outnumbered.
As a thin stroke of line soaked in the wet sand
and is drawn
a smile sprouts.
As one inclined to voyage along the passage of wind
that hurries on to play the strings of
the nerves of withered leaf
dropping on the land retrieved
now
all alone upon the shore
I remain.
In silence supreme
with the laurels of waves
hailing the firmament
that pervades the entire interior
the sea lays there facing upward.
