கானடா நாடென்னும் போதினிலே, இன்பக்

கானம்வந் தோதும் நம் காதினிலே

தேனினும் இனிய தேசமடா, இதைத்

தேடிப் புகுந்ததும் எம் யோகமடா



எங்கெங்கு காணினும் ஏரிகளே, திசை

எப்புறம் நோக்கினும் ஆறுகளே

பொங்குநீர் வீழ்ச்சிகள் மேவுமடா, பனிப்

பூக்களை வானமும் தூவுமடா



ஊசி இலைமரக் காடுகளாம், பனி

ஓங்கும் உயர்மலை மேடுகளாம்

வீசும் பனிப்புயல் வீடுகளாம், குளிரும்

வெப்பமும் மாறிடும் பருவங் களாம்.

ஈரேழு மாநிலப் பனிநாடு, சீராய்

இரட்டை மொழியாளும் தனிநாடு

நீர்வளம், நிலவளம் மிக்கதடா, பயிர்

நிறைய விளைந்திடத் தக்கதடா



முப்புறம் ஆழ்கடல் சூழுமடா, பனி

மூடும் துருவம் வடக்கிலடா

கப்பல் புகும்நீள் நீர் மார்க்கமடா, தென்

காவலாய் அமெரிக்கத் தேசமடா



மேப்பிள் சிவப்பிலைக் கொடிபறக்கும், அருள்

மேவிப் பிறர்க்குக் கொடையளிக்கும்

ஆப்பிளும் பீச்சுக்கனி பழுக்கும், பல்

ஆயிரம் தக்காளிக் காய் தழைக்கும்



தாமிர வைரத் தளங்களடா, ஆயில்

தங்கம் வெள்ளி பெறும் சுரங்கமடா

பூமியில் புதிய காண்டமடா, இதைப்

போற்றிப் புகழ்ந்திட வேண்டுமடா



English Translation: When you say Canada



Whenever one says the name Canada,

A sweet song will play in the ears

It is a country sweeter than honey.

We are lucky really to land on its soil.



Wherever location you look at, you see lakes

Whichever direction you turn to, you see rivers,

Pouring down also many live water falls,

And the sky sprays snow in winter time.



Forests with needle sharp tree leaves,

Large steep hills with residing snow top.

Blowing windy snow will attack, one believes

Hot and severe cold weather never stop.



Cold country it is with fourteen States

English & French language rule the land

Rich soil, plenty of water every where

Lot of food grains grow here & there.



Three sides engulfed by sea, Country free

Cold Pole in the North with snow covered

Ships move in long St. Laurence Water Way

In the South, protected by the United States.



Maple Red Flag welcomes all ,With mercy

Gives wheat & medicine to victim countries;

Apple, Peach fruits grow plenty in Summer

Millions of tomatoes swing in the plants.



Copper & diamonds, Oil are in its wealth

Gold & Silver are also rich in their mines.

New Continent, Canada in the old Earth;

Let us, all praise it for its kind existence.

