வாசிப்பும், யோசிப்பும் 223 : 'The Dark Night of the Soul : A Study of the Existential Crisis of the Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees as depicted in the novel An Immigrant by the Canadian Tamil Writer V.N. Giritharan' by Dr.R.Dharani

முனைவர் ஆர்.தாரிணி அவர்கள் என் படைப்புகள் பற்றித் தமிழகத்தில் ஆய்வுகட்டுரைகளை ஆய்வரங்குகளில் சமர்ப்பித்திருக்கின்றார். அவர் பெப்ருவரி 11, 2017 அன்று தமிழகத்தில் நடந்த ஆய்வரங்கொன்றில் கடந்த வருடம் வெளியான 'குடிவரவாளன்' (Am Immigrant) நாவல் பற்றியும் ஆய்வுக்கட்டுரையொன்றினை 'The Dark Night of the Soul : A Study of the Existential Crisis of the Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees as depicted in the novel An Immigrant by the Canadian Tamil Writer V.N. Giritharan' என்னும் தலைப்பில் சமர்ப்பித்திருப்பதாக அறியத்தந்திருந்தார். அந்த ஆய்வுக்கட்டுரையானது 'Scholarly International Multidisciplinary Print Journal' ஆய்விதழின் ஜனவரி-பெப்ருவரி 2017 இதழில் பிரசுரமாகியுமுள்ளது. அவ்வாய்விதழின் முகப்புப் படத்தையும், அதில் பிரசுரமாயுள்ள முனைவர் தாரிணியின் கட்டுரையின் முதற்பக்கப் போட்டோப்பிரதியையும் ஒரு பதிவுக்காக இங்கே பதிவு செய்வதுடன் , 'பதிவுகள்' வாசகர்களுடனும் பகிர்ந்துகொள்கின்றேன்.

முனைவர் ஆர்.தாரிணி அவர்கள் ஏற்கனவே என் படைப்புகள் பற்றி எழுதிய ஆய்வுக்கட்டுரைகளின் விபரங்கள் வருமாறு:



1. Void Within – The Migration of an Albatross into an Unsolicited Province – A Study on the Writings of the Canadian Tamil Writer V.N. Giritharan

– Dr. R. Dharani M.A.,M.Phil., M.Ed., PGDCA., Ph.D. Assistant Professor in English, LRG Government Arts College for Women –



2. ‘An Immigrant’: A poignant autobiographical sketch of V.N. Giritharan. – Dr. R. Dharani M.A.,M.Phil., M.Ed., PGDCA., Ph.D. Assistant Professor in English, LRG Government Arts College for Women –



3. ‘SEEKING THE INVISIBLE HUMANNESS IN AN ALIEN LAND’ A review of the Diasporic issues as revealed through the selected Short stories of V.N. Giridharan – Dr. R. Dharani M.A.,M.Phil., M.Ed., PGDCA., Ph.D. Assistant Professor in English, LRG Government Arts College for Women –



முனைவர் ஆர்.தாரிணி இணையம் மூலம் , இணையத்திலிருந்து என் படைப்புகளை அறிந்து , அவற்றில் ஆர்வம் கொண்டு ஆய்வுக்கட்டுரைகளைச் சமர்ப்பித்தவர் என்பது இணையத்தின் முக்கியத்துவத்தை வெளிப்படுத்துவதாக அமைந்துள்ளதாகக் கருதுகின்றேன்.



என் படைப்புகளைப்பற்றிய ஆய்வுகளுக்காகவும், அவற்றைப்பற்றிய விபரங்களை நான் அறியத்தந்ததற்காகவும் முனைவர் ஆர்.தாரிணி அவர்களுக்கும் என் மனம் நிறைந்த நன்றியினைத் தெரிவித்துக்கொள்கின்றேன்.



