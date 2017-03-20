 

பதிவுகள்

  • Increase font size
  • Default font size
  • Decrease font size

Le Verite’ in the new Sinhala film

Monday, 20 March 2017 22:36 K S Sivakumaran K.S.Sivakumaran Column
E-mail Print PDF

K.S.SivakumaranRecently in an invitational screening of a large gathering I sat at  Regal Theatre to see the new creation by Prasanna Vithanage. Internationally known Lankan film director Vithanage has brought in a new genre of film making in Sinhala. My thoughts went back to the 1960s when the New Wave in France exciting us all the enthusiasts of continental cinema.

'Verite ’- The Truth was in fashion then and led to neo-realism and other developments in cinematic history.

Usavia Nihangdai (Silence in the Courts) produced by H D Premasiri &  Prasanna Vithanage is a true story enacted in cinematic terms. It sounds like a documentary feature film but in fact the creativity is visible in the deft cinematography and the dialogues and further the story enacted is a humanistic and implicitly suggests an indictment of some of those in our very recent judicial personnel. The artistry in handling violence though only words and a fleeting moment of seminude scene is to be applauded.

With English subtitles provided I could understand the dialogue well and fully appreciate the boldness of the producer and director and the players in the film.

I do not want to retell the story as the visuals speak full well the pathetic state of lawlessness and sexual exploitation of naïve village women.

Actualities of real evidences and the newspaper reference and the natural narration and utterance of Victor Ivan and others amply prove the law violators of the crime and how the Courts ignored the culprits. Graphics, Voice production and intimate faces all account for the pin drop silence observed in the theatre for full 60 minutes of showing, It was a silent approval of the film. One more feather in Prasanna Vithanage’s  cap. Congratulations.

This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Next >
Last Updated on Monday, 20 March 2017 22:38  

பதிவுகள்

முகப்பு
அரசியல்
இலக்கியம்
சிறுகதை
கவிதை
அறிவியல்
உலக இலக்கியம்
சுற்றுச் சூழல்
நிகழ்வுகள் / அறிவித்தல்கள்
கலை
நேர்காணல்
இ(அ)க்கரையில்...
நலந்தானா? நலந்தானா?
இணையத்தள அறிமுகம்
மதிப்புரை
பிற இணைய இணைப்புகள்
சினிமா
பதிவுகள் கடந்தவை (மார்ச் 2000 - மார்ச் 2011)
வெங்கட் சாமிநாதன் பக்கம்
K.S.Sivakumaran Column
அறிஞர் அ.ந.கந்தசாமி பக்கம்
கட்டடக்கலை / நகர அமைப்பு / வரலாறு/ அகழாய்வு
வாசகர் கடிதங்கள்
பதிவுகளின் தோற்றமும், நோக்கமும் பற்றி ..
நலந்தானா? நலந்தானா?
வ.ந.கிரிதரன் பக்கம்
கணித்தமிழ்
பதிவுகளில் அன்று
சமூகம்
கிடைக்கப் பெற்றோம்!
விளையாட்டு
நூல் அறிமுகம்
நாவல்
முகநூற் குறிப்புகள்
எழுத்தாளர் முருகபூபதி பக்கம்
சுப்ரபாரதிமணியன் பக்கம்
சு.குணேஸ்வரன் பக்கம்
யமுனா ராஜேந்திரன் பக்கம்
நுணாவிலூர் கா. விசயரத்தினம் பக்கம்
தேவகாந்தன் பக்கம்
பயணங்கள்
'கனடிய' இலக்கியம்
நாகரத்தினம் கிருஷ்ணா பக்கம்
எழுத்தாளர் பிச்சினிக்காடு இளங்கோ
கலாநிதி நா.சுப்பிரமணியன் பக்கம்
ஆய்வு
த.சிவபாலு பக்கம்
லதா ராமகிருஷ்ணன் பக்கம்
குரு அரவிந்தன் பக்கம்
சத்யானந்தன் பக்கம்

K.S.Sivakumaran Column

K.S.Sivakumaran Column: Previous Articles

counter for tumblr

அண்மையில் வெளியானவை

வ.ந.கிரிதரனின் 'குடிவரவாளன்'!

நீண்ட நாள்களாக வெளிவருவதாகவிருந்த எனது 'குடிவரவாளன்' நாவல் டிசம்பர் 2015 முதல் வாரத்தில், தமிழகத்தில் 'ஓவியா' பதிப்பகம் மூலமாக வெளிவந்துள்ளது. இந்நாவல் நான் ஏற்கனவே எழுதி தமிழகத்தில் வெளியான 'அமெரிக்கா' சிறுநாவலின் தொடர்ச்சி. 'பதிவுகள்', 'திண்ணை' ஆகிய இணைய இதழ்களில் ஆரம்பத்தில் 'அமெரிக்கா 2' என்னும் பெயரில் வெளியாகிப்பின்னர் 'குடிவரவாளன்' என்னும் பெயர் மாற்றம் பெற்ற படைப்பு.
இலங்கைத்தமிழ் அகதி ஒருவரின் நியூயார்க் தடுப்பு முகாம் வாழ்வினை 'அமெரிக்கா' விபரித்தால், இந்நாவல் நியூயோர்க் மாநகரில் சட்டவிரோதக் குடிகளிலொருவனாக சுமார் ஒரு வருட காலம் அலைந்து திரிந்த இலங்கைத்தமிழ் அகதியொருவனின் அனுபவங்களை விபரிக்கும்.

'ஓவியா' பதிப்பக விபரங்கள்:
Oviya Pathippagam
17-16-5A, K.K.Nagar,
Batlagundua - 642 202
Tamil Nadu, India

Phone: 04543 - 26 26 86
Cell: 766 755 711 4, 96 2 96 52 6 52
email: oviyapathippagam@gmail.com | vathilaipraba@gmail.com

பதிவுகள் இதுவரையில் (2000 - 2011)

பதிவுகளின் அமைப்பு மாறுகிறது..
வாசகர்களே! இம்மாத இதழுடன் (மார்ச் 2011)  பதிவுகள் இணைய இதழின் வடிவமைப்பு மாறுகிறது. இதுவரை பதிவுகளில் வெளியான ஆக்கங்கள் அனைத்தையும் இப்புதிய வடிவமைப்பில் இணைக்க வேண்டுமென்பதுதான் எம் அவா.  காலப்போக்கில் படிப்படியாக அனைத்து ஆக்கங்களும், அம்சங்களும் புதிய வடிவமைப்பில் இணைத்துக்கொள்ளப்படும்.  இதுவரை பதிவுகள் இணையத் தளத்தில் வெளியான ஆக்கங்கள் அனைத்தையும் பழைய வடிவமைப்பில் நீங்கள் வாசிக்க முடியும். அதற்கான இணையத்தள இணைப்பு கீழே:

இதுவரை 'பதிவுகள்' (மார்ச் 2000 - மார்ச் 2011): கடந்தவை

 

 

அ.ந.கந்தசாமி படைப்புகள்

புதிய பனுவல்

DMS documents

வ.ந.கிரிதரனின் 'அமெரிக்கா' மின்னூல் விற்பனையில்..

வ.ந.கிரிதரனின் 'அமெரிக்கா' (குறூநாவலும் சிறுகதைகளும்) ஸ்நேகா (தமிழகம்) / மங்கை (கனடா) பதிப்பகங்கள் இணைந்து டிசம்பர் 1996இல் தமிழகத்தில் வெளியிட்ட தொகுப்பு நூல். 'அமெரிக்கா' ஈழத்து அகதியொருவனின் அமெரிக்கத் தடுப்பு முகாம் வாழ்வினை விபரிக்கும் குறுநாவல்.உண்மைச் சம்பவங்களின் அடிப்படையில் புனையப்பட்ட குறுநாவல். இத்தொகுப்பிலுள்ள சிறுகதையான 'ஒரு மா(நா)ட்டுப் பிரச்சினை' தமிழகத்தில் வெளியான 'பனியும் , பனையும்' தொகுப்பிலும் இடம்பெற்றுள்ளது. மேற்படி குறுநாவலினிதும் சிறுகதைகளினதும் ஆங்கில மொழிபெயர்ப்பு (லதா ராமகிருஷ்ணனால் மொழிபெயர்க்கப்பட்டவை) இன்னும் நூலாக வெளிவரவில்லை. 'அமெரிக்கா' நூலின் முதற்பதிப்பினை $ 3 கனேடிய டாலர்களுக்கு PayPal தளத்தினூடு, அல்லது PayPal வழங்கும் கடனட்டை பாவிக்கும் வசதிகளினூடு வாங்கமுடியும். பணத்தைக் கொடுத்ததும் மின்னூல் கோப்பினை நீங்கள் பதிவிறக்கிக் கொள்ளலாம்.  நீங்கள் பணத்தைச் செலுத்தியதும் Order Completed பக்கம் Download இணைப்புடன் (link) திரையில் தெரியும்.  அந்த இணைப்பினை அழுத்தி நூலின் .pdf பிரதியினைப் பதிவிறக்கிக்கொள்ளலாம்.  வாங்க விரும்பினால் இங்கு அழுத்தவும்.

வ.ந.கிரிதரனின் 'மண்ணின் குரல்' மின்னூல் விற்பனையில்...

வ.ந.கிரிதரனின் 'மண்ணின் குரல்' மின்னூல் விற்பனையில். வ.ந.கிரிதரனின் 'மண்ணின் குரல்' நூலானது 'வன்னி மண்', 'அருச்சுனனின் தேடலும், அகலிகையின் காதலும்', 'கணங்களும், குணங்களும்' மற்றும் 'மண்ணின் குரல்' ஆகிய நான்கு நாவல்களின் தொகுப்பு. தமிழகத்தில் குமரன் பப்ளிஷர்ஸினரால் 1998இல் இதன் முதற்பதிப்பு வெளியிடப்பட்டது. 'மண்ணின் குரல்' ஏற்கனவே மங்கை பதிப்பகத்தினால் (கனடா) நாவல், கட்டுரைகள், கவிதைகளடங்கிய சிறு தொகுப்பாக வெளியிடப்பட்டது. நூலின் முதற்பதிப்பினை $ 4 கனேடிய டாலர்களுக்கு PayPal தளத்தினூடு, அல்லது PayPal வழங்கும் கடனட்டை பாவிக்கும் வசதிகளினூடு வாங்கமுடியும். பணத்தைக் கொடுத்ததும் மின்னூல் கோப்பினை நீங்கள் பதிவிறக்கிக் கொள்ளலாம்.  நீங்கள் பணத்தைச் செலுத்தியதும் Order Completed பக்கம் Download இணைப்புடன் (link) திரையில் தெரியும்.  அந்த இணைப்பினை அழுத்தி நூலின் .pdf பிரதியினைப் பதிவிறக்கிக்கொள்ளலாம்.   வாங்க விரும்பினால் இங்கு அழுத்தவும்

அம்புலிமாமா (சிறுவர் மாத இதழ்)

அம்புலிமாமா

Welcome to The Literature Network!

We offer searchable online literature for the student, educator, or enthusiast. To find the work you're looking for start by looking through the author index. We currently have over 3000 full books and over 4000 short stories and poems by over 250 authors. Our quotations database has over 8500 quotes. Read More

நிற்பதுவே! நடப்பதுவே!

நிற்பதுவே, நடப்பதுவே, பறப்பதுவே, நீங்களெல்லாம்
சொற்பனந் தானோ?- பல தோற்ற மயக்கங்களோ?
கற்பதுவே, கேட்பதுவே, கருதுவதே, நீங்களெல்லாம்
அற்பமாயைகளோ?-... மேலும் கேட்க

ஜெயபாரதனின் அறிவியற் தளம்

எனது குறிக்கோள் தமிழில் புதிதாக விஞ்ஞானப் படைப்புகள், நாடகக் காவியங்கள் பெருக வேண்டும் என்பதே. “மகத்தான பணிகளைப் புரிய நீ பிறந்திருக்கிறாய்” என்று விவேகானந்தர் கூறிய பொன்மொழியே என் ஆக்கப் பணிகளுக்கு ஆணிவேராக நின்று ஒரு மந்திர உரையாக நெஞ்சில் அலைகளைப் பரப்பி வருகிறது... உள்ளே

Karl Marx, 1818-1883

The philosopher, social scientist, historian and revolutionary, Karl Marx, is without a doubt the most influential socialist thinker to emerge in the 19th century. Although he was largely ignored by scholars in his own lifetime, his social, economic and political ideas gained rapid acceptance in the socialist movement after his death in 1883. Until quite recently almost half the population of the world lived under regimes that claim to be Marxist

The philosopher, social scientist, historian and revolutionary, Karl Marx, is without a doubt the most influential socialist thinker to emerge in the 19th century. Although he was largely ignored by scholars in his own lifetime, his social, economic and political ideas gained rapid acceptance in the socialist movement after his death in 1883. Until quite recently almost half the population of the world lived under regimes that claim to be Marxist....Read More

Einstein Archives Online

The Einstein Archives Online Website provides the first online access to Albert Einstein’s scientific and non-scientific manuscripts held by the Albert Einstein Archives at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem and to an extensive Archival Database, constituting the material record of one of the most influential intellects in the modern era...Read More

Wikileaks


பதிவுகள் (Pathivukal- Online Tamil Magazine)

ISSN  1481 - 2991
ஆசிரியர்: வ.ந.கிரிதரன் Editor-in - Chief: V.N.Giritharan

"அனைவருடனும் அறிவினைப் பகிர்ந்து கொள்வோம்"

"Sharing Knowledge With Every One"
'பதிவுகள்' இணைய இதழை http://www.pathivukal.com, http://www.pathivugal.com , http://www.geotamil.com ஆகிய இணைய முகவரிகளில் வாசிக்கலாம். உங்கள் ஆக்கபூர்வமான கருத்துகளையும், ஆக்கங்களையும் ngiri2704@rogers.com என்னும் மின்னஞ்சலுக்கு அனுப்பி வையுங்கள்.  'அனைவருடனும் அறிவினைப் பகிர்ந்து கொள்வோம்' என்னும் தாரக மந்திரத்துடன் , எழுத்தாளர் வ.ந.கிரிதரனை ஆசிரியராகக்கொண்டு வெளிவரும் 'பதிவுகள்' இணைய இதழ் 2000ஆம் ஆண்டிலிருந்து வெளிவருமொரு இணைய இதழ் என்பது குறிப்பிடத்தக்கது.

பதிவுகளில் தேடுக!

Canada

The Government of Canada's primary internet site for the international audience. Whether you are travelling or immigrating to Canada, preparing to do business in Canada. more..

Canadian Aboriginals

ஆய்வுக்கட்டுரைகளை அனுப்புவோர்...

'பதிவுகள்' இணைய இதழுக்குப் பல பட்டப்படிப்பு மாணவர்கள் மற்றும் பட்டதாரிகள் ஆய்வுக்கட்டுரைகளை அனுப்பி வருகின்றார்கள். அவர்கள்தம் ஆய்வுக்கட்டுரைகளை 'ஆய்வு' என்னும் பகுதியில் பிரசுரித்து  வருகின்றோம். ஆய்வுக்கட்டுரைகளை அனுப்புவோர் தம் ஆய்வுக்கட்டுரைகளில் அக்கட்டுரைகளுக்கு ஆதாரங்களாக உசாத்துணை நூல்கள் போன்ற விபரங்களைக்குறிப்பிட வேண்டும். இவ்விதமான சான்றுகளற்ற ஆய்வுக்கட்டுரைகள் 'பதிவுகளி'ல் 'ஆய்வு' என்னும் பகுதியில் பிரசுரிக்கப்படமாட்டாது என்பதை அறியத்தருகின்றோம். மேலும் pdf கோப்புகளாக அனுப்பப்படும் கட்டுரைகளையும் பதிவுகள் பிரசுரத்துக்கு ஏற்காது என்பதையும் அறியத்தருகின்றோம். பதிவுகளுக்கு ஆக்கங்களை அனுப்புவோர் ஒருங்குறி எழுத்துருவில் படைப்புகளை அனுப்ப வேண்டும். ஆக்கங்களை அனுப்ப வேண்டிய மின்னஞ்சல் முகவரி: ngiri2704@rogers.com - பதிவுகள் -

'பதிவுகளு'க்குப் படைப்புகளை அல்லது கடிதங்களை அனுப்புவர்கள்  ngiri2704@rogers.com என்னும் மின்னஞ்சல் முகவரிக்கு அனுப்பி வைக்கவும்.

Yes We Can

மின்னூல்: நல்லூர் இராஜதானி நகர அமைப்பு விற்பனைக்கு ..

 

மங்கை பதிப்பகம் (கனடா) மற்றும் சிநேகா பதிப்பகம் (தமிழகம்) இணைந்து வெளியிட்ட நல்லூர் இராஜதானி நகர அமைப்பு (முதற் பதிப்பு: டிசம்பர் 1996) தற்போது மின்னூலாக .pdf கோப்பாக விற்பனைக்கு இங்கு கிடைக்கிறது. ஈழத்துத் தமிழ் மன்னர்களின் புகழ்பெற்ற இராஜதானிகளில் ஒன்றாக விளங்கிய நகர் நல்லூர். ஈழத்துத் தமிழ் மன்னர்கள் பற்றிய வரலாற்று நூல்கள் பல கிடைக்கின்றன. ஆனால், தமிழ் அரசர்களின் இராஜதானிகளாக விளங்கிய நகரங்களின் நகர அமைப்பு பற்றி நூல்களெதுவும் இதுவரையில் வெளி வரவில்லை. அந்த வகையில் இந்நூல் ஒரு முதல் நூல். கிடைக்கப் பெற்ற வரலாற்றுத் தகவல்கள், கள ஆய்வுத் தகவல்கள் மற்றும் திராவிடக் கட்டடக்கலை / நகர அமைப்புத் தகவல்கள், ஆய்வுகளின் அடிப்படையில் நல்லூர் இராஜதானியின் நகர அமைப்பு பற்றி ஆராயும் ஆய்வு நூல். எழுத்தாளர் செ. யோகநாதன் முன்னுரையில் குறிப்பிட்டதுபோல் பின்னாளில் இத்துறையில் ஆராய விளையும் எவருக்குமொரு முதனூலாக விளங்கும் நூலிது. இந்நூலின் திருத்திய இரண்டாவது பதிப்பு இன்னும் நூலாக வெளிவரவில்லை. ஆனால், இணைய இதழ்களான பதிவுகள், திண்ணை ஆகியவற்றில் தொடராக வெளிவந்துள்ளது. விரைவில் அதன் மின்னூல் பதிப்பினையும் இங்கு வாங்கலாம். நல்லார் இராஜதானி நகர அமைப்பு நூலின் முதற்பதிப்பினை $ 3 கனேடிய டாலர்களுக்கு PayPal தளத்தினூடு, அல்லது PayPal வழங்கும் கடனட்டை பாவிக்கும் வசதிகளினூடு வாங்கமுடியும். பணத்தைக் கொடுத்ததும் மின்னூல் கோப்பினை நீங்கள் பதிவிறக்கிக் கொள்ளலாம். நீங்கள் பணத்தைச் செலுத்தியதும் Order Completed பக்கம் Download இணைப்புடன் (link) திரையில் தெரியும்.  அந்த இணைப்பினை அழுத்தி நூலின் .pdf பிரதியினைப் பதிவிறக்கிக்கொள்ளலாம்.   வாங்க விரும்பினால் இங்கு அழுத்தவும்.

கூகுளில் தேடுங்கள்

Custom Search

உங்களது சகல தகவல் தொழில்நுட்ப ( IT) சேவைகளும் நியாயமான விலையில்

Satyamev Jayate

Join Aamir Khan and STAR India on Satyamev Jayate – an emotional, challenging quest for hope – Sundays, at 11 AM

Center For Asia Studies

Fyodor Dostoevsky

Fyodor Dostoevsky (1821-1881) was a Russian novelist, journalist, short-story writer whose psychological penetration into the human soul had a profound influence on the 20th century novel. Read More

Brian Greene

Brian Greene (born February 9, 1963) is an American theoretical physicist
Brian Greene (born February 9, 1963) is an American theoretical physicist and string theorist. He has been a professor at Columbia University since 1996. Greene has worked on mirror symmetry, relating two different Calabi-Yau manifolds (concretely, relating the conifold to one of its orbifolds). He also described the flop transition, a mild form of topology change, showing that topology in string theory can change at the conifold point... Read More

Shami Accounting Services

charles_nirmalarajan5.jpg - 19.08 Kb

We provide complete accounting, federal and provincial tax services to individuals or businesses. Our objective is to continue to provide our clients with the highest level of service at the lowest possible fee tailor to your specific needs. Visit our site.

We develop CMS (Content Management Systems) websites for small businesses.

What is a CMS (Content Management Systems) web site? It is a type of web site which allows you to control and manage the content of your site without programming or HTML knowledge. Using CMS you can easily add or delete the content (images & text) in your website on the fly. We develop a higly professional CMS web site at a reasonable price. With your basic computer skills, you will be able to manage the content of your web site easily. Editing can be done with any normal web browser from anywhere in the world.  For your CMS website needs, Contact Nav Giri , an independent Web Infrastructure Consultant, at ngiri2704@rogers.com


வெற்றியின் இரகசியங்கள்

"எதுவும் சாத்தியம், எதுவும் என்னால் முடியும்! இப்படி எண்ணுபனுக்கே இவ்வுலகம். இப்படி எண்ணுபவனுக்கே வாழ்க்கையில் வெற்றி! இப்படி எண்ணுபனுக்கே இவ்வுலக இன்பங்கள்! இப்படி எண்ணுபவனே சமுதாயத்துக்கும் தனக்கும் பயனுள்ள வாழ்க்கையை நடத்த முடியும்!" - அறிஞர் அ.ந.கந்தசாமி -