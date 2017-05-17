மே18 - தமிழர் இனவழிப்பு நினைவு நாள் -அவுஸ்திரேலியா

வணக்கம் நண்பர்களே, இத்துடன் அவுஸ்திரேலியா மெல்பேர்ன், சிட்னி, பேர்த் நகரங்களில் நடைபெறவுள்ள "மே18 - தமிழர் இனவழிப்பு நினைவு நாள் நிகழ்வுகள்" பற்றிய விபரங்கள் ஊடக அறிக்கைகள், விளம்பரமும், பிரசுரமும் இணைத்து அனுப்பப்பட்டுள்ளது. தயவு செய் து ”மெல்பேர்ன், சிட்னி, பேர்த் இன் தமிழர் இனவழிப்பு நினைவு நாள் ​நிகழ்வுகள்”​ ​சம்பந்தமான இச் செய்தியையும் மற்றைய அறிவித்தல்களையும் உங்கள் ஊடகங் களில் வெளியிடுவதோடு உங்களிற்கு தெரிந்த நண்பர்களிற்கும் மின் னஞ்சல்களுாடாக தெரியப்படுத்தவும்.



தயவுசெய்து அந்நாளின் முக்கியத்துவம் மற்றும் வலிகள் அறிந்து உங்களினால் முடிந்த ஆதரவினை நல்குவதோடு, மே மாதம் 18ம் திகதி வியாழக்கிழமை மெல்பேர்னில் மாலை 6.30 மணிக்கு, Hungarian Community Centre மண்டபத்திலும், சிட்னியில் மாலை 7 மணிக்கு, Wentworthville Redgum Hall மண்டபத்திலும், பேர்த் நகரில் மாலை 7.15 மணிக்கு, Mandogalup ஸ்ரீ பாலமுருகன் ஆலய மண்டபத்திலும் முழுக்குடும்பத்துடன் வந்து இந்நிகழ்வுகளில் பங்குகொண்டு, ஆயிரக்கணக்கான உறவுகளின் நினைவுகளை மீட்டி, தொடரும் இலட்சிய பயணத்தில் இணைந்து கொள்வோம்!! 2 009யில் எம் தமிழ்மக்கள் மீது இடம்பெற்ற அப்பேரவலத்தையும், போர்குற்றத்தையும் மீண்டும் ஒருமுறை உலகிற்கு உணர்த்துவோம். ! உங்கள் ஒத்துழைப்புக்கு நன்றி. Dear Friends!

Here we have enclosed the flyer, Audio Adv & Tamil Media release for the "MAY 2009 TAMIL GENOCIDE REMEMBRANCE DAY" event is going to be held at Melbourne (Hungarian Commun ity Centre, 760 Boronia Rd, Wantirna VIC 3152) on THURSDAY May 18th 2017 from 6.30pm (Ask Everyone to be there at 6:15pm for 6.30pm start).

SYDNEY - Redgum Hall, 2 Lane St, Wentworthville @ 7pm (18/05/2017).

PERTH - Perth, Sri Bala Murugan Temple Hall, 12 Mandogalup Rd, Mandogalup, WA 6167 @ 7.15pm (18/05/2017)



Please spread this awareness event info & share this event details with all (Even to our Australian Friends). An event, to commemorate the death of over 40,000 Tamils who perished during the Sri Lankan Government's military onslaught in the Vanni mainland. We can't forget the pain & agony of our people went through this same time 8 years ago... Please publish it on your websites and all the social sites to inform others....



**Famous Australian criminal defence lawyer, Mr. Robert Stary, he is well known among Tamil community for defending 3 Tamil Gentlemen under anti-terrorism laws, Also defending, Julian Assange, as well as Jack Thomas. He will deliver special tribute speech for Mullivaikkal Tamil victims. ***Also special message from 2009 Tamils Genocide War Witness Survivor - Dr T Varatharajah from Mullaitivu District.

ஓஸ்ரேலி​யா​விலுள்ள புகழ்பெற்ற சட்டத்தரணியும் தமிழர்கள் தொடர்பில் அக்கறையுள்ளவரும் மனிதவுரிமை ஆர்வலருமான Rob Stary அவர்கள் சிறப்புப் பேச்சாளராகக் கலந்துகொள்கிறார். அத்தோடு முள்ளிவாய்க்கால் பேரழிவுவரை மக்களோடு மக்களாக​ ​இருந்து அருந்தொண்டாற்றிய​,​ நேரடி சாட்சியான​ ​மருத்துவர் வரதராஜா அவர்களின் இணையவழிப் பேச்சும் இந்நிகழ்வில் இடம்பெற​வுள்ளது.



Melbourne Tamil Media (மெல்.த.ஊ.பிரிவு) < This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it >