'பதிவுகளி'ல் அன்று: ஏ.ஜே.கனகரட்னா நினைவுப் பதிவுகள்

- 'பதிவுகளி'ன் ஆரம்ப கால இதழ்களில் வெளிவந்த ஆக்கங்கள் ஒரு பதிவுக்காக இங்கு அவ்வப்போது ஒருங்குறி எழுத்துருவில் மீள்பிரசுரம் செய்யப்படும். -- ஆசிரியர் -

எழுத்தாளரும், கலை, இலக்கியத்திறனாய்வாளருமான ஏ.ஜே.கனகரட்னா மறைவையொட்டிப் 'பதிவுகள்' இணைய இதழில் வெளியான படைப்புகள் ஒரு பதிவுக்காக இங்கு பதிவாகின்றன.



ஏ.ஜே. என்ற ஆளுமைமிக்க ஆகிருதி! - மேமன்கவி -



அண்மையில் மறைந்த ஏ.ஜே.கனகரட்னா

ஆளுமைமிக்க ஆகிருதி

ஒன்றின் மரணம் தரும்

மௌனம்-

அது அதன்

உடலின் நிரந்தர உறக்கம்

அதுவே விழிப்பாகி....

விரிந்த மேசையின் பரப்பில்

ஒடுங்கிய புத்தக அடுக்குகளில்

இணைய உலாவிகளின் முடக்கங்களில்

உரத்துப் பேசத் தொடங்கும் தருணமிது!

"எதற்குமே உரிமைக் கோராத

ஞானம்" பெற்ற

ஆகிருதியின் ஆக்கங்களுக்கே

அது சாத்தியம்.

அதன்-

திறன்களின் மீது

பாய்ச்சப்படும் வெளிச்சம் தரும்

புலர்வு

அருகே இருந்த மூளைகளில்....

பேசும் வார்த்த்தைகள் மௌனமாகிப் போக-

எழுதிய வார்த்தைகள் போல்

வாழ்ந்து போன வாழ்வு

அந்த புலரவின் பிரகாசத்தில்

உரத்து வாசிக்கப்படும்.

"ஏ.ஜே" எனும்

மறையாத ஆளுமைமிக்க

ஆகிருதியும்

அதுவான ஒன்றுதான்!



A.J.Canagaratna's demise created a vaccum in Lankan Thamil Literature! by K.S.Sivakumaran



In the field of Lankan writing in English two important personages had the same initials: A.J. One was from the South and the other from the North. One was a Sinhala and the other a Thamilian. They both passed out from the University of Peradeniya and did English Major. Probably they were contemporaries. They were literary critics among other things. Both had written books. Both had individual contributions in the field of culture. Both were intellectuals. They were not Marxists, but they knew what Marxism was. They had a multi-disciplinary approach in their writing. Both are no more with us. They were A.J. Gunawardena and A.J.Canagaratna. While a lot is known about A.J.G, not much is known of A.J.C. They were both my friends.



I wish to focus on AJC since he passed away at 72 last week. I remember two of his friends at Peradeniya were Dr.Wilfrid Jayasuriya and theatreman Haig Karunaratna.



AJC came to be known among the Colombo elites and the literati only recently since he was domiciled most of his life in Yaalpaanam, although he worked in Colombo for a short time as a journalist in the then Ceylon Daily News and later as editor of the Co-Operator AJC's importance as a critical compiler blossomed when he was asked by the Chief Librarian of the ICES (International Centre for Ethnic Studies), Mr Thambirajah ( who was formally with the American centre in Colombo) to bring out two volumes of writing by one of the greatest Lankan intellectuals in the country - Regi Siriwardena. He did a splendid job.



On Regi Siriwardena

In his edition of Selected Writings of Regi Siriwardena: Volume 1 Literature & The Arts, AJC wrote this in his Preface:



It was the heyday of the Ceylon Daily News then: apart from RS (Regi Siriwardena, there were GJP (Jayantha Padmanaba) and later M de S (Mervyn de Silva). They were formidable trio and their writings were heady stuff for a provincial student like me, who was interested in English Literature, in particular, and the arts, in general. A little over a quarter century later (May 1976, to be precise), I first met Regi in person. I had joined the staff of the University of Jaffna as an English Instructor (Note by this columnist: AJC, though he did English Honours, he could not obtain a class. Hence he was deprived of a position as a lecturer in English in the University of Yaalpaanam ) and Regi was a visiting Lecturer in English. It was a fellow English Instructor, Harsha Gunawardene, who introduced me to him.



Let me also say that even Regi failed to get a class as he didn't answer the specified number of questions within the stipulated time, according to the late Doric de Souza. I believe even Mervyn de Silva couldn't satisfy the examiners to get a class. But they were all great giants in English literature and Journalism. AJC's greatest tribute to RS is found in his prefaces to the two volumes he edited on Regi Siriwardene's writings. The second volume was dedicated to the writings of RS on Politics and Society.



Coming back to AJC, we find that he was not proficient in his mother tongue Thamil in the 1950s. It's interesting to note that in his own admission he became to learn the language and be a leading critic in that language out of vengeance thanks to the Sinhala Only Act of 1956. From my point of view, the Act was a premature act of lack of farsightedness which has led to disharmony amongst us, although one should give primary importance to our own languages. It is foolhardiness to expect Sinhalization of all the people in the country forcibly. If one would impartially review our past one would realize to one's shock that the so-called purity of race and all that is sheer hypocrisy.



AJC became a beacon light to the youngsters in the northern peninsula since the Sinhala Only and the shift to mother tongue learning had deprived them from knowing or understanding the English language. This led naturally to Nationalism and militancy among the younger generation.



AJC with his intellectual approach in imparting the humanities of the western world wrote in Thamil for the benefit of those ignorant of the English language. With his knowledge of world literature, he interpreted the writings of a particular writer from Thamilnadu, Mowni, who was acclaimed as a fine short storywriter. Although this columnist has his own admiration for the writing of Mowni, AJC became a literary critic in Thamil overnight by his critical perceptions.



He wrote a few books like Maththu (presently I don't have his books in Thamil for me to give you the titles.)



AJC claimed fame rightly as a fine translator translation from English to Thamil and vice versa. Along with another Thamilian of fine English writing style, S.Sivanayagam, the pioneer editor of the Saturday Review ( now defunct), the first political journal in English to come from Yaalpanam), A.J.Canagaratna translated short stories written in Thamil by local leading writers into English. They were published in the Sunday Observer under the editorship of the late and famous Denzil Pieris. This was in the late 1950s. AJC did not continue this task except sparingly.



Among the bilingual writers from the Thamil community, AJC is ranked the most important critic writing in English. But now there is a void, hard to fill in.



S.Sivanayagam

AJC also worked for the Saturday Review after S.Sivanayagam left and came to be well known in the political world.



It would not be improper if I give a tid bit of information about SS. He was earlier working for the then Daily Mirror, edited by a Thamilian from the north- Regi Michael. Many Thamilians admired his Victorian and post- Victorian style of writing in his editorials. Although I admired RM in many ways, I didn't like his style. That's a personal preference. However, I liked S.Sivanayagam's style of writing. He did a column called Forum for the Daily Mirror, which was immensely popular with the readers. Besides, he was a fine critic of the Bharatha Natyam. Incidentally some ignorant people pronounce Bharatha Natyam as Bhaaratha Natyam assuming that Bhaaratha Natyam is the dance of India . It's true it is a dance from India , but it is actually the concert of dancing by Bhartha Muni.



When SS worked for the then Tourist Board, veterans like Maureen Seneviratne and Lucian Rajakarunanayake who were contemporaries of SS in the Board had known his versatility. I remember a fine article written by Ajith Samaranayake on S.Sivanayagm.



I had not had closer contact with AJC since he was in Yaalpaanam. And yet my admiration towards him was boundless. Some years back I met him during the good old days, at the Malayan cafe in Yaalpaanam and had a brief encounter of pleasant conversation that elated me. He was simple and unassuming as great people are. I was told by some of my friends in Yaalpaanam that writers, especially, that AJC had something good to say about the columns I write in English in the Colombo newspapers. That brought some confidence in me and my pursuits.



In the early 1950s, my spouse, Pushpa, and her family had lived next door to the Canagaratnes down the 3rd Cross Road in the northern capital. They were family friends. The Canagaratnes were well known in most circles. The poet and former civil servant Guy Amirthanayagam, business tycoon Page, AJC's younger brother Selvam Canagaratna, who writes for the Sunday Island are some names to connect.



A confirmed bachelor that rejoiced the pleasures of Backhaus, AJC was like sage with his beard imparting knowledge to all those who came to him. Some of the new writers in the north owe great indebtedness to AJC.



My last meeting with the affable AJC was at his brother's residence in Colombo some months ago. He was convalescing after he had fallen sick and undergone severe medical treatment.



My only regret was that I missed his funeral due to unavoidable circumstances.



Let him rest in peace when peace is eluding all of us.



'Rainbow' Ira.Kanagaratnam

The death occurred this month of one of my friends who turned my attention towards contemporary Thamil literature especially those of quality writing from neighbouring Thamilnadu. He was known as 'Rainbow' Kanagaratnam. He was a partner with A.R.Rahuman (now domiciled in Thamilnadu) in running a printing press called the 'Rainbow' in Wolfendhal Street in Colombo 12. The company was also publishing books.



Earlier he was working for the then ICI (Imperial Chemical Industry) housed in the now depleted Gafoor Building in the Fort. In the early 1960s, I was working for the then Local Government Service Commission office (LGSC) as a Thamil translator. The office was on the first floor. 'Kangs' was working in the third floor office. We used to meet during the lunch break and compared notes on contemporary Thamil literature. In those days, I was only interested in English literature. It was 'Kanags' and M.S.M. Iqbal, who also worked in the same building that educated me in getting to know quality writing across the Palk Srait. I owed them much to identify good writing from pulp fiction. I thought then that contemporary Thamil literature was far behind the wealth of western literature. But I was wrong and thanks to 'Kangs', Iqbal and another Ramanathan, a Trotskyite. I can recall that the late Ramanathan and the politician Sivadasan (who escaped death recently were room mates down Wolfendhal street )

'Rainbow' Kanagaratnam was not so much a writer than an avid reader. He had a fine perception of understanding a work of art, although he wouldn't put in writing. He however wrote a few articles to Maragatham



(edited by the late Ilankeeran (Subair) a foremost novelist in Thamil in this country.



'Kanags' was an ardent fan of seeing good films. We have enjoyed selected good films together. He was a great admirer of whatever I write in Thamil. This gave me a kind of feed back that I desired. Before I became a part-time announcer on the English service of the SLBC, I used to work in the same capacity as a Thamil announcer on the Commercial Service during the time of the veteran broadcaster, the late S.P.Mylvahganam. 'Kangs' and another fan of mine then, A.Kanagasooriyar fed me with encouraging and critical observations in my style of presenting a programme. I benefited from them all. 'Rainbow' Kanagaratnam was a couple of years elder to me and he was in retirement and almost bed ridden for sometime. Occasionally I use to visit him and enjoy conversing with him on mutually interested subjects. He continued to read and I used to supply him with magazines and book in Thamil for him to be occupied. Now he has departed. He was affine soul. Let him gain Mukthi.



My deepest condolences to the families of both AJC and 'Kanags'



நவஜோதி ஜோகரட்னத்தின் இரு கவிதைகள்!

ஒரு முனை முறிந்த ஓசை - நவஜோதி ஜோகரட்னம் (லண்டன்) -



காலத்தின் சுழற்சியை

கலைப் புரிதலை

ஆளுமையாக்கியவரே!...

அஞ்சா நெஞ்சினனாய்

அஞ்ஞானத்தை விழுங்கி

கரங்கள் நீண்டு

நட்புகளை அரவணைத்த

ஆசானே!

மூளைத் திசுக்களுக்கு

புத்துணர்வூட்டிய

உயிர்க்காற்றே!... ஏ.ஜே.

கனகரட்னாவே! எம்

இதயக் கிணற்றில்

இன்பமாய் ஊறுகின்றாய்…



வர்ணிக்கவும்

வழிகாட்டவும்

வெம்மையிலும்

குளிர் தரும் நிழலாகி

எம்மிதயங்களில்

குடிகொண்டவரே!

குடியோடும் குலாவியது

எப்படியோ?...



உன் எளிமை…

மாடியையும்

மறைந்த வெளிகளையும்

மாக்ஸியத்தால்

மயக்கியவரே…

புகழ் வெளியை

விலத்தி

புதுப் புது விடயங்களை

புலமைப்படுத்தியவரே…



இன்று

இலக்கியத்திலிருந்து

முனை முறிந்த ஓசை ஒன்று

தமிழ்

உலகமெங்கும் கேட்கிறதே…!



ஏ.ஜே.கனகரத்னா மறைவு! நான் அறிந்த ஏ.ஜே.கனகரத்னா -யோகி தம்பிராசா -



எழுத்தாளரும், விமர்சகருமான ஏ.ஜே.கனகரத்னாமுதலிலேயே ஓர் உண்மையை நான் சொல்லிவிடவேண்டும். ஏ.ஜே என்னுடைய உற்ற நண்பன் அல்ல. ஆனால் நான் அவரில் பெரு மதிப்பு வைத்திருந்தேன். அவருடைய ஆற்றலை அந்தக் காலத்தில் இருந்தே உணர்ந்தவன். நான் சொல்லப்போகும் சம்பவம் 50 வருடங்களுக்கு முன்பாகவே நிகழ்ந்தது. ஆகவே என்னுடைய ஞாபகங்கள் பழுதுபட்டுப்போயிருக்கலாம். அவை நிச்சயமாயும் இல்லை. நான் பெப்பினை (அப்படித்தான் அவரை அழைப்போம்) 1956ல் முதன்முதலாகச் சந்தித்தேன். பெப்பின் பெரதனியா பல்கலைக்கழகத்தில் ராமனாதன் விடுதியில் தங்கியிருந்தார். நானும் அங்கேயே இருந்தேன். ஆகவே அவர் என் விடுதித் தோழர். அங்கே இருந்த ஓய்வு அறையில் அவர் எபோதும் காணப்படுவார். அங்கே இருந்த ஒரு மேசை, கதிரைபோல அவரும் அசையாமல் இருப்பார். சேர் ஐவோர் ஜென்னிங்க்ஸ், கேம்பிரிட்ஜ் பல்கலைக்கழகத்தை முன்னோடியாக வைத்து நிர்மாணித்த பல்கலைக்கழகத்தின் ஆங்கிலத் துறையில் அவர் ங்கிலத்தை சிறப்புப் பாடமாக எடுத்திருந்தார்.



நான் அன்று காலை பிந்தி எழும்பிவிட்டபடியால் என் காலை உணவை தவறவிட்டுவிட்டேன். பெப்பினும் அப்படியே. இருவரும் அரியரத்தினாவின் உணவகத்தில் இனிப்பு பாண் சாப்பிட்டோம். அதை உள்ளே தள்ள பால் விடாத தேநீர் அருந்தினோம். அதன் கசப்பைபோக்க சிகரெட்டை பற்றவைத்து சொண்டிலே தொங்கவிட்டோம். ஏ.ஜே அன்றைய டெய்லி நியூஸ் பேப்பரை ஏதோ அதற்குமேல் படுக்கப்போவதுபோல நிலத்திலே நல்லாக விரித்து வைத்து வாசிக்கத் தொடங்கினார். களையான அவருடைய முகத்தில் எப்பவும்போல ஒரு மௌனமான புன்னகை வீசியது. அது என்னை நோக்கியும் இருக்கும், உலகத்தை நோக்கியும் இருக்கும். யாராவது அவரைத் தெரிந்தவர்கள் அவரைத் தாண்டிப் போனால் நாலைந்து வார்த்தை பேசுவார். ஆங்கிலத்தை சிறப்பு பாடமாக எடுப்பவர் என்பதால் தாராளமாக நாலு எழுத்து வார்த்தை விழும்.



நாள் முழுக்க பெப்பின் என்ன செய்வார். பல்கலைக்கழகம் என்று ஒன்றிருக்கிறது, அதிலே ஆங்கில சிறப்பு பாடம் விரிவுரை நடக்கிறது. அதற்கு நான் போகவேண்டும் என்ற கவலையே அவரிடம் இல்லை. அவர் அந்தப் பக்கம் போனதைப் பார்த்த சாட்சி ஒன்றுகூடக் கிடையாது. பல்கலைக்கழக உள்பாதைகளிலே அலைவார். அதைத் தாண்டி வெளியே பயணித்ததும் இல்லை. அல்லது விதம் விதமாக அலங்கரித்து, கூட்டம் கூட்டமாகச் செல்லும் பெண்களைத் திரும்பிப் பார்த்ததும் கிடையாது.



அதே காலத்தில் அங்கே படித்த தமிழ் தூண்கள் சிவத்தம்பியுடனோ, கைலாசுடனோ ஏ.ஜே நட்பாக இருந்ததை நான் பார்க்கவில்லை. தமிழில் பேசிக்கூட கேட்டதில்லை. ஏனெனில் அவர் வீட்டு மொழிகூட ஆங்கிலம்தான். நல்ல வசவு வார்த்தை ஆங்கிலத்தில் கிடைக்காவிட்டால் மாத்திரம் ஒன்றிரண்டு தமிழ் வசவு வார்த்தை அவரிடமிருந்து வெளிப்படும். அவருடன் படித்த சக மாணவர்களுக்கெல்லாம் அவருடைய ஆங்கில புலமை தெரியும். அவரிடம் மிகவும் மதிப்புடனேயே நடந்துகொள்வார்கள். அவர் வாரத்துக்கு ஒரு முறை பேராசிரியர் லுட்விக்கின் விரிவுரைகளுக்கு போயிருந்தாலே காணும். அவர் போகவில்லை. சோதனை முடிவில் என்னைப்போல மூன்றாம் வகுப்பில் சித்தியடைந்தார்.



அப்பொழுதுகூட அவர் முகத்தில் அதே மௌனப் புன்னகைதான். ஏ. ஜேயுடனான தொடர்பு எனக்கு அத்துடன் விட்டுப்போயிற்று.



ஆனால் பல வருடங்களுக்கு பின்னர் டெய்லி நியூஸ் பத்திரிகையில் அவர் மொழிபெயர்த்த தமிழ் சிறுகதை ஒன்று வந்திருந்தது. அப்பொழுதுதான் அவருக்கு தமிழ் வாசித்துப் படிக்கத்தெரியும் என்பதை நான் உணர்ந்தேன். அந்த மொழிபெயர்ப்பு மிகத் திறமாக இருந்தது. ஒரு மொழிபெயர்ப்பை படிக்கும் உணர்வே வரவில்லை. ஒரு தமிழ் சிறுகதையின் உயிர் சிதைக்கப்படாமல் அப்படியே வெளிவந்திருந்தது. அவர் தொடர்ந்து இலங்கை தமிழ் எழுத்தாளர்களை Times of Ceylon, Illustrated Weekly of India பத்திரிகைகளிலும் அறிமுகம் செய்தார்.



அதைத் தொடர்ந்து கனடாவில் Lutesong and Lament புத்தகம் வெளிவந்தபோது அவருடைய அருமையான மொழிபெயர்ப்புகளைக் கண்டேன். கவிதைகள் சரி, சிறுகதைகள் சரி அவற்றின் ஆத்மா வெளிவரும்படி செய்திருந்தார். எங்கள் தமிழ் படைப்பாளிகள் பலரை உலக வெளிச்சத்தில் இழுத்துவிட்ட பெருமை அவரையே சேரும்.



மார்க்ஸின் கல்லறையின் முன் ஏ.ஜே.கனகரத்னா...மத்து என்ற அவருடைய நூல் 2000 ஆண்டளவில் வெளியானபோது நான் பிரமித்துப்போனேன். பதினொரு தேர்ந்த ஆங்கில நூல்களை தமிழ் வாசகர்களுக்கு அறிமுகம் செய்திருந்தார். அப்படி ஒரு நூலை நான் வேறு எங்கும் பார்த்ததில்லை. தமிழ் மாணவர் ஒவ்வொருவருடைய கையிலும் இருக்கவேண்டிய அவசியமான புத்தகம். ஆங்கிலத்திலேயே பேசி வளர்ந்த, படித்த ஒருவருடைய தமிழ் புலமை வியக்க வைத்தது. சமர்ப்பண பக்கத்தைப் பார்த்தபோது சிரிப்பு வந்தது. 1956ம் ஆண்டு நிறைவேற்றப் பட்ட தனிச் சிங்களச் சட்டத்துக்கு அந்த நூலை அர்ப்பணித்திருந்தார். அந்தச் சட்டம் வந்திராவிட்டால் அவர் தமிழ் படித்திருக்கமாட்டார், அந்த நூலும் வெளியாகியிருக்க முடியாது. எனவே அது சரிதான். கனடாவில் இயங்கும் தமிழ் இலக்கியத் தோட்டம் பல நல்ல காரியங்களை செய்திருக்கிறது. சமீபத்தில் ஏ.ஜே ஆஸ்பத்திரியில் நோய்வாய்ப்பட்டு கிடந்தபோது அவருடைய தமிழ் தொண்டை மெச்சி ஒரு விசேட விருதையும், பணமுடிப்பு ரூபா ஐம்பதாயிரத்தையும் வழங்கி அவரைக் கௌரவித்திருக்கிறது. ஏ.ஜே இந்த விருதுக்கு மிகவும் தகுதியானவர். தகுந்த நேரத்தில், தகுந்தவருக்கு கொடுத்த பரிசு. இந்த விருதும், பணமும் ஒரு வாரம் முன்புதான் ஆஸ்பத்திரி கட்டிலில் ஏ.ஜே படுத்திருக்கும்போதே அவருக்கு கொடுக்கப்பட்டிருக்கிறது. அடுத்த மாதம் நான் கொழும்பு போகிறேன் அப்போது அவரைச் சந்தித்து வாழ்த்து சொல்லலாம் என்று நினைத்திருந்தேன். ஆனால் அவர் முந்திவிட்டார்.



ஏ.ஜே, உன் சாதனைகளை மௌனமான சிரிப்புடன் முடித்ததுபோல உன் மரணத்தையும் முடித்தாய். போய் வா, தோழா.



யோகி தம்பிராசா

ரொறொன்ரோ, 12 ஒக்டோபர் 2006

