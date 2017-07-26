Australia: United Tamil Youth Black July Screening - TODAY (Wednesday 26th July) @ Monash ​ Rotunda - Lecture Theatre 2

மெல்பேன் தமிழ் இளையோர்களின் உயர்ந்த நோக்கங்களிற்கும், முன்னெடுப்புக்களுக்கும் உங்களால் முடிந்த முழுமையான ஆதரவை இன்று (26ம் திகதி) வழங்குவதோடு மட்டுமல்லாமல், மண்டபம் நிறைந்த நிகழ்வாக மாற்றுவதற்கு, உங்களிற்கு தெரிந்தவர்களுக்கும் தெரியப்படுத்துங்கள். கறுப்பு ஜீலையின் 34ம் ஆண்டு ஞபாகார்த்தமாக, No Fire Zone எனும் எமது இறுதிக்கட்ட போரின் போது நடாத்தப்பட்ட இனவழிப்பு விபரணச்சித்திரம் காண்பிக்கப்பட்டு, இதன்மூலம் திரட்டப்படும் பணத்தைக் கொண்டு தாயகத்தில் அல்லற்படும் குடும்பங்களைச் சேர்ந்த குழந்தைகளின் கல்விக்கு உதவவுள்ளர்கள். அனுமதி 10 வெள்ளிகள் மாத்திரமே. மேலதிக விபரங்களிற்கு கீழே உள்ள இணைப்பையும், மின்னஞ்சலையும் பார்க்கவும்.



Please support UTY's Event on Today (Wednesday (26th July at 6:45pm)) by attending their 'No Fire Zone' screening to raise awareness and help rehabilitate our Tamil families back in Sri Lanka. Help give back to those back home as proceeds help educate children through Trinco Aid.



As a responsible Tamil Citizens, Seniors of Tamil community, we should have wholeheartedly encourage the Tamil youth's good initiatives.

Special Guest Rob Stary, who is a Criminal Defence Lawyer and Friend of the Tamil Community.



Date: Wednesday, 26th July 2017 (Time: 6..45 pm (Doors Open at 6.30pm))

Address: Rotunda - Lecture Theatre 2, 46 Exhibition Walk, Monash University, Clayton Campus

Tickets: $10 Per Person (Light Refreshments and Tea/Coffee will be available)





This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it