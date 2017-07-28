NEWS RELEASE: Entrepreneurs- Make your pitch and pivot to Canada!

NEWS RELEASE

Entrepreneurs: Make your pitch and pivot to Canada!

Pilot program for newcomers launching companies in Canada to be made permanent

July 28, 2017 – Toronto, ON – Canadians are welcoming to people and ideas from around the globe. Welcoming entrepreneurs who have the expertise to turn their ideas into successful companies is one way that Canada’s openness can help build a world-class innovation economy. The Start-up Visa Program, a pathway to permanent residence for cutting-edge entrepreneurs launching a start-up company in Canada, will become a regular feature of Canada’s immigration landscape in 2018.  As part of the five-year pilot, launched in 2013, innovative entrepreneurs can apply to become permanent residents after a Canadian venture capital fund or angel investor group has made a significant financial commitment in their business idea, or after a business incubator has accepted them into their program.

A recent evaluation of the Start-up Visa Program found that it is delivering on its goals; immigrant entrepreneurs are actively developing innovative companies in Canada that are beginning to show positive results for Canada’s economy and creating middle-class jobs across a range of industries. Making the program permanent supports the Government of Canada’s Innovation and Skills Plan, which seeks to attract investment and support the growth of a diverse range of companies, creating well-paying jobs for Canadians. In the months ahead, IRCC will work to finalize regulations for the permanent program in order to have a seamless transition when the pilot expires on March 31, 2018.

“Every company launched in Canada with the help of the Start-up Visa Program has the potential to be a big win for Canadians by providing middle-class jobs and strengthening our economy. Our Government’s Innovation and Skills Plan has identified the nurturing of entrepreneurship and the growth of start-ups as vitally important to Canada’s present and future economy. Making the Start-up Visa Program permanent supports that agenda.” – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship

“Canadians benefit through the jobs that are created when entrepreneurs come from all corners of the globe to start businesses in this country. By making the Start-up Visa Program permanent, Canada will attract more innovative entrepreneurs who generate new business opportunities, create jobs and equip Canadians with the skills they need for the jobs of the future.”  – The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

As of July 15, 2017, 117 principal applicants have been approved for permanent residence. These entrepreneurs represent 68 start-ups launched in Canada with the help of the Start-up Visa Program.

·         More than 50 Canadian venture capital funds, angel investor groups and business incubators are now designated to participate in the program.

·         During the first three years of the pilot program, Start-up Visa Program entrepreneurs received over $3.7 million in investment capital from designated entities to get their companies established and making contributions to the growth and innovation of the Canadian economy.

Evaluation of the Start-up Visa (SUV) pilot

 

Start-up Visa Program

Innovation and Skills Plan

Contacts for media only
Hursh Jaswal
Minister’s Office
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
613-954-1064

Media Relations
Communications Branch
Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada
613-952-1650
This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Karl W. Sasseville
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development
343-291-2500

Media Relations
Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada
343-291-1777
This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

Source Email: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

 

'பதிவுகள் இதழுக்கான சந்தா அன்பளிப்பு! 

'பதிவுகள்' இணைய இதழ் ஆரம்பித்ததிலிருந்து இன்று வரை இலவசமாக வெளிவந்துகொண்டிருக்கின்றது. தொடர்ந்தும் இலவசமாகவே  வெளிவரும்.  அதே சமயம்  'பதிவுகள்' போன்ற இணையத்தளமொன்றினை நடாத்துவது என்பது மிகுந்த உழைப்பினை வேண்டி நிற்குமொன்று. எனவே 'பதிவுகள்' இணைய இதழின் பங்களிப்புக்கும், வளர்ச்சிக்கும் உதவ விரும்பினால் , உங்கள் பங்களிப்பு வரவேற்கப்படும். குறைந்தது $5 கனடிய டொலர்கள் (CAD)  நீங்கள் 'பதிவுகள்' இதழுக்கு ஆண்டுச்சந்தாவுக்கான அன்பளிப்பாக அனுப்பலாம். நீங்கள் அன்பளிப்பு கொடுக்க விரும்பினால் , Pay Pal மூலம் பின்வரும் பதிவுகளுக்கான சந்தா அன்பளிப்பு இணைய இணைப்பினை அழுத்துவதன் மூலம் கொடுக்கலாம். உங்கள் ஆதரவுக்கு நன்றி.

'பதிவுகள்' இணைய இதழ் விளம்பரங்கள் / அறிவித்தல்கள்.

'பதிவுகள்' இணைய இதழ் உலகின் பல பாகங்களிலும் தமிழ் மக்களால் படிக்கப்படும் இணைய இதழ்.  'பதிவுகள்' இணைய இதழில் விளம்பரங்கள் மற்றும் பல்வகையான அறிவித்தல்களையும் (மரண அறிவித்தல்களுட்பட)  பிரசுரிக்க முடிவு செய்துள்ளோம். ''பதிவுகள்' இணைய இதழில் உங்கள் விளம்பரங்களைப் பிரசுரிப்பதன் மூலம் உங்கள் வியாபாரத்தை உலகளாவியரீதியில் பெற முடியும். 'பதிவுகள்' இணைய இதழில் வியாபாரம் , பிறந்தநாள் வாழ்த்துகள் மற்றும் மரண அறிவித்தல்களைப் பிரசுரிக்க விரும்பினால் அவை ஒரு வருட காலம் வரையில் 'பதிவுகள்' இணைய இதழில் பிரசுரமாகும். அதற்கான கட்டணம் $100 (CAD) கனடிய டொலர்களாகும். அதனைப் Pay Pal மூலம் 'பதிவுகள்' விளம்பரம்' என்னும் இவ்விணைப்பினை அழுத்துவதன் மூலம் நீங்கள் செலுத்தலாம். செலுத்தியதும் உங்கள் விளம்பரங்களை, அறிவித்தல்களை (உரிய புகைப்படங்கள் போன்றவற்றுடன்) ngiri2704@rogers.com என்னும் மின்னஞ்சல் முகவரிக்கு அனுப்பி வைக்கவும். அவை 'பதிவுகள்' இணைய இதழில் பிரசுரமாகும்.

'பதிவுகள்' இணைய இதழில் வரி விளம்பரங்கள்.

'பதிவுகள்' இணைய இதழ் உலகின் பல பாகங்களிலும் தமிழ் மக்களால் படிக்கப்படும் இணைய இதழ்.  'பதிவுகள்' இணைய இதழில் வரி விளம்பரங்களைப்  பிரசுரிக்க முடிவு செய்துள்ளோம். அதற்கான கட்டணம் $25 (CAD) கனடிய டொலர்கள் மட்டுமே. வாடகை விளம்பரங்கள், வீடு விற்பனை விளம்பரங்கள், சுய வியாபார விளம்பரங்கள் என அனைத்து வகையான விளம்பரங்களும் 'பதிவுகள்' இணைய இதழில் பிரசுரிக்கப்படும். விளம்பரங்களை அனுப்ப விரும்புவோர் Pay Pal மூலம் 'பதிவுகள் வரி விளம்பரம்' என்னும் இவ்விணைப்பினை அனுப்பி, விளம்பரக்கட்டணத்தைச் செலுத்தியதும் , விளம்பரங்களை ngiri2704@rogers.com என்னும் மின்னஞ்சல் முகவரிக்கு அனுப்பி வைக்கவும். அவை 'பதிவுகள்' இணைய இதழில் பிரசுரமாகும்.

பதிவுகள் விளம்பரம்

பதிவுகள் வரி விளம்பரம்

மரண அறிவித்தல்கள்

வ.ந.கிரிதரனின் 'குடிவரவாளன்'!

நீண்ட நாள்களாக வெளிவருவதாகவிருந்த எனது 'குடிவரவாளன்' நாவல் டிசம்பர் 2015 முதல் வாரத்தில், தமிழகத்தில் 'ஓவியா' பதிப்பகம் மூலமாக வெளிவந்துள்ளது. இந்நாவல் நான் ஏற்கனவே எழுதி தமிழகத்தில் வெளியான 'அமெரிக்கா' சிறுநாவலின் தொடர்ச்சி. 'பதிவுகள்', 'திண்ணை' ஆகிய இணைய இதழ்களில் ஆரம்பத்தில் 'அமெரிக்கா 2' என்னும் பெயரில் வெளியாகிப்பின்னர் 'குடிவரவாளன்' என்னும் பெயர் மாற்றம் பெற்ற படைப்பு.
இலங்கைத்தமிழ் அகதி ஒருவரின் நியூயார்க் தடுப்பு முகாம் வாழ்வினை 'அமெரிக்கா' விபரித்தால், இந்நாவல் நியூயோர்க் மாநகரில் சட்டவிரோதக் குடிகளிலொருவனாக சுமார் ஒரு வருட காலம் அலைந்து திரிந்த இலங்கைத்தமிழ் அகதியொருவனின் அனுபவங்களை விபரிக்கும்.

'ஓவியா' பதிப்பக விபரங்கள்:
Oviya Pathippagam
17-16-5A, K.K.Nagar,
Batlagundua - 642 202
Tamil Nadu, India

Phone: 04543 - 26 26 86
Cell: 766 755 711 4, 96 2 96 52 6 52
email: oviyapathippagam@gmail.com | vathilaipraba@gmail.com

