ஆஸ்திரேலியா நிகழ்வுகள் மூன்று!

1. அவுஸ்திரேலியா - விக்ரோறியா மாநிலத்தில் வதியும் தமிழ்மக்களுக்கான விசேட அறிவித்தல்.

அவுஸ்திரேலியாவிற்கு தற்போது வருகை தந்துள்ள தமிழ்த் தேசிய மக்கள் முன்னணியின் தலைவர் கெளரவ கஜேந்திரகுமார் பொன்னம்பலம் அவர்களுடனான சமகால அரசியல் கலந்துரையாடல் எதிர்வரும் 04-08-2017 வெள்ளிக்கிழமை மெல்பேனிலும், 06-08-2017 ஞாயிற்றுக்கிழமை சிட்னியிலும் நடைபெற ஏற்பாடாகியுள்ளது. முடிந்தளவில் பங்கெடுத்து, இலங்கைத் தமிழ் அரசியல் நிலவரம் பற்றி தெளிவடைந்து கொள்ளுமாறு அன்புடன் கேட்டுக்கொள்கின்றோம். எனவே இவ் அரசியல கருத்தரங்கிற்கு அனைத்து தமிழ்மக்களும் வருகைதந்து இதில் கலந்துகொள்வதோடு உங்களது சந்தேகங்களையும் கேள்விகளையும் திரு கஜேந்திரகுமார் பொன்னம்பலத்திடம் கேட்டு தெளிவடைந்துகொள்ளுமாறு அன்புடன் கேட்டுக்கொள்கின்றோம். அனைவரும் இச்செய்தியை இயன்றவரையில் உங்களது நண்பர்களுக்கும் பகிர்ந்துகொள்ளுங்கள். நாம் மிகநீண்டகாலமாக எதிர்பார்த்த இவ்வாறானதொரு கருத்தரங்கு தற்போது இடம்பெறவிருப்பதையிட்டு மனநிறைவு கொள்கின்றோம். மேலும் இந்தச்சந்தர்ப்பத்தை தவறவிடவேண்டாம் என அனைத்து தமிழ் உறவுகளையும் அன்புடன் கேட்டுக்கொள்கின்றேம்.

Please Kindly Participates in Public Meeting with Hon. Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam, whom will be here in Melbourne on next friday (4/08/2017) and in Sydney on next Sunday (6/08/2017).

- Tamil Organisations of Victoria -

2. ILAM THULIR Music Show 2017 on 5th August at 6pm.

ILAM THULIR IS BACK IN 2017!! After the enormous success of its sold out show in 2012, the Ilam Thulir band are finally back in full force for another memorable night of musical entertainment. This year we have international play back singers SATHYAPRAKASH and PRAGATHI GURUPRASAD and we will also have international comedian and YouTube sensation DAYAN SHAN “TAMILOL” joining the team. Under the direction of Niroshan Sathiyamoorthy, the Ilam Thulir band is one of Australia’s most distinguished and leading Tamil music bands today. The band was formed using the best of Melbourne & Sydney’s Tamil musicians, most of whom are proficient in more than one instrument. Courtesy of our major sponsor Australian Unity, Ilam Thulir 2017 will be the Tamil music event of the year and one not to be missed. From current Tamil and Bollywood hits to the classics there will be something for everyone!

All proceeds raised will be in aid of AMAF (Australian Medical Aid Foundation), whose primary aim is to improve the health infrastructure of North East Sri Lanka. Melbourne Show is on the 5th of August @ George Wood Performing Arts Centre, Kalinda Road, Ringwood @ 6pm . For more ticketts contact : Ajith – 0433 654 928, Anton – 0407 173 739, Sumathy – 0433 975 050, Raj – 0410 407 881

3. கேசி தமிழ் மன்றம் - ஆடிப்பிறப்பு விழா 2017 on 6th August 2017

கேசி தமிழ் மன்றத்தின் ஆடிப்பிறப்பு விழா ஆவணி மாதம் 6 ம் திகதி நடைபெற இருக்கிறது. தமிழ் கலாச்சார விழுமியங்களை இங்கு வாழும் இளைய தலைமுறையினருக்கு எடுத்துக்காட்டும் நோக்குடன் வருடாவருடம் நடாத்தப்படும் இவ்விழாவில் தமிழ் பேசும் மக்களை பங்குபெற்றுமாறு அன்புடன் அழைக்கின்றோம். இவ்விழா குறித்த செய்தியை உங்கள் நண்பர்கள் மற்றும் உறவினர்களுக்கு தெரியப்படுத்தி அவர்களையும் இவ்விழாவில் பங்குபற்ற ஊக்குவிக்குமாறு பணிவுடன் வேண்டி நிற்கின்றோம்.



இடம்: Menzies Hall, Menzies Avenue, Dandenong North, Vic 3175

காலம்: Sunday, 6th August 2017, 4.00PM to 9.00PM



Thanks. For More Informations - Saththiyan:0403 293 518



