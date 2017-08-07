Sivai’s Carnatic Vocal concert

Monday, 07 August 2017 15:12 - Subatharan - நிகழ்வுகள்
Dear Music Lovers, We would like to cordially invite you and your family to our daughter Sivai’s  Carnatic Vocal Katcheri on Friday August 11th, 2017, student of Isai Kalamani, Sangeetha Vidwan Parasakthy Vinayagadevarajah and encourage her in her music journey. This concert is organized by Thamil Isai Kalamandram as a part of their youth concert series.  Please see the detail below:
We hope to see all of you there.

Yours Sincerely,
Subatharan & Chelvi (Amizhthini)
78 Stella Drive, Markham, Ontario, L3S SH1
Phone: 905-294-6894
Cell: 416-910-1408, 647-505-9630

This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

