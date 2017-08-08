Statements by the Prime Minister of Canada on Sri Lanka

Accountability needed in Sri Lanka – Canadian PM Justin Trudeau



July 24, 2017 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the anniversary of Black July:

“Between July 24 and 29, 1983, anti-Tamil pogroms were carried out in Colombo and other parts of Sri Lanka resulting in thousands of deaths and the displacement of countless victims. Today, we join Canadians of Tamil descent and members of the Tamil community to commemorate the 34th anniversary of the events of Black July. As we pause to reflect on the dark days of the Sri Lankan Civil War, we must continue to work to heal the wounds of all those who suffered. Canada welcomes international efforts underway to achieve long-term reconciliation and peace for all Sri Lankans, but we reiterate the need to establish a process of accountability that will have the trust and the confidence of the victims of this war. Canada’s cultural diversity is one of our greatest strengths and sources of pride. As we mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation, let us take the time to recognize the contributions of all who have made Canada their home regardless of their cultural, religious or linguistic background. On behalf of the Government of Canada, I extend my deepest sympathy and support to all those who have suffered immeasurable loss during the Sri Lankan Civil War.”

http://www.adaderana.lk/news/42123/accountability-needed-in-sri-lanka-canadian-pm-justin-trudeau

Statement by the Prime Minister on the Eighth Anniversary of the End of the War in Sri Lanka



Ottawa, Ontario, May 18, 2017- The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on the eighth anniversary of the end of the war in Sri Lanka:

“Today, we mark the eighth anniversary of the end of the war in Sri Lanka. I extend my deepest sympathies to those who were affected and their families, as we solemnly reflect and honour the lives that were lost during this 26 year war. As we remember the trauma and loss, we must continue to work to heal the wounds of all those who have suffered, and to achieve long-term reconciliation and peace in the country. I reiterate my call to the Government of Sri Lanka to ensure that a process of accountability is established that will have the trust and confidence of the victims of this war. To this end, Sri Lanka should fulfill its international commitments by ensuring the involvement of Commonwealth and international investigators, prosecutors and judges. I extend my deepest sympathy and support to Canadians of Tamil descent. As we mark the 150th anniversary of Confederation, we recognize the contributions Tamil-Canadians have made to Canada and the adversity that they have overcome.”



http://pm.gc.ca/eng/news/2017/05/18/statement-prime-minister-eighth-anniversary-end-war-sri-lanka