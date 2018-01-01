எமது வாசகர்கள், நண்பர்கள் அனைவருக்கும்

இன்பமான, வளமான புதுவருடம் பிறக்கட்டும்.



அன்பு தவழும் இதயம் மிக்க

பூமித்தாயின் பிள்ளைகளான நாம்

ஒருவர்மீதொருவர் அன்பு கொள்வோம்.

ஒருவரையொருவர் மதிப்போம்.

ஒருவரையொருவர் அறிந்துகொள்வோம்.

எப்பொழுதுமே நினைவில் வைத்திருங்கள்,

நாம் பூமியென்னும் சிறு விண்கப்பலின்

வான் பயணிகள் என்பதை.

சிறிய , காற்று மூடிய விண்கப்பல்.

65,000 மைல் / மணி வேகத்தில் பயணிக்கும்

விண் கப்பல்,

விரியும் வெளியினூடு

யாருமே இதுவரையில் பயணிக்காத

பிரதேசங்களை நோக்கிப் பயணிக்கும்

விண்கப்பல்.



அன்னை பூமியின் குழந்தைகளான நாம்

எம் அன்னையின் நலன்களைப் பேணுவோம்.

விண்பயணிகளான நாம்

நாம் பயணிக்கும் விண் கப்பலை

நன்கு பேணுவோம்.



எல்லோருக்கும் இன்பத்தையும்,

அமைதியையும்,

கெளரவத்தையும்

இப்புதுவருடம் கொண்டு வரட்டும்.

We wish all of our readers a happy and prosperous New Year.





we are the children of the mother earth.

we may belong to different nations.

we may speak diffreent languages.

we may practice different religions.



As the sibilings of this beautiful , kind-hearted mother,

we should love each other.

we should respect each other.

we should learn about each other.



Always remember,

we are also space travellers of a tiny space ship

called earth.

A tiny air covered space ship,

travelling at 65000 miles per hour

through the expanding space

to regions

no one ever travelled before.



as the children of mother earth

we should look after our mother.

as the space travellers,

we should look after the space ship

in which travel.



May the new year bring all the happiness,

peace, love, and dignity to all of us.