PUTHIYA VELICHAM’S FREE TRAINING WORKSHOPS

Dr. Jayanthisri Balakrishnan is one of Tamil Nadu’s renowned mental health counselor and motivational speaker. Last year, she visited 18 war-impacted regions in Sri Lanka, and provided counsel to widows, teachers, and students who were impacted by war. She gave a poignant and powerful oration to the attendees in an effort to heal the psychological trauma experienced by the community members organized by Puthiya Velicham.

In January 2018, Puthiya Velicham will be holding similar workshops covering three major topics within the Jaffna, Mullaithivu, Kilinochchi, Mannar, and Vavuniya districts. These training workshops will be led and directed by Dr. Jayanthisri Balakrishnan along with others from Canada and abroad. Along with these speakers, we will also be collaborating with professors and other industry experts within the Jaffna district.

Below is a breakdown of the three major themes for the workshops:

Student workshops for students who completed their A/L Educational training workshops for teachers Farmer workshops on Natural/Ecological farming methods - As a result January 8 - 14 will be considered “Ecological Agriculture Awareness Week” in the North and East of Sri Lanka.

Each workshop has been designed to accommodate 100 participants, and will be held from January 2 - 12 in over 10 locations in each of the listed districts.

Puthiya Velicham has overcome multiple barriers to bring these workshops to those that need it the most. As a result, we have obtained authorization and cooperation from the Provincial Councils, Regional Offices, Northern Educational Council, Educational Organizations, Schools, and Jaffna Farmer Organization.

Workshop Schedule:

EDUCATIONAL WORKSHOPS Activity Dates Teacher training workshops: Jaffna district Kilinochchi district Mullaitivu district January 2 – 4, 2018 School Principal Seminar: Jaffna and Vadamarachchi district Kilinochchi district January 2, 2018 January 4, 2018 Student workshops (only for students who completed their A/L): Jaffna district Kilinochchi district Mullaitivu district January 8 – 12, 2018 NATURAL/ECOLOGICAL FARMING WORKSHOPS Jaffna district: Cultural reorganization cooperative Palam street Kandarmadam Jaffna District Agriculture organization Tellipalai medical centre - Tellipalai January 4, 2018 Batticalao and Amparai January 6 – 7, 2018 Mullaithivu district January 6, 2018 Kilinochchi district Workshop and training for University of Jaffna department of agriculture in collaboration with Velaam farmers - Kanarajankulam January 9, 2018 Mannar district: Thadsanamaruthamadu Maha Vidiyalayam January 10, 2018 Mullaithivu district: Mallavi sivan Temple Vavuniya district January 11, 2018 “What Next? “ Workshop by invitation only January 13, 2018 8:30 AM – 4:30 PM Jaffna District – Expo – Veerasinga Hall January 13, 2018 6.00 PM Kilinochchi- Thai Pongal festivities January 14, 2018

Navajeevan Anantharaj | Puthiya Velicham www.puthiyavelicham.com

