TASME2018 Conference - on July 7-8 at SickKids/University of Toronto

The 22nd Technological Advances in Science, Medicine and Engineering Conference (TASME2018) will be hosted in SickKids / University of Toronto on July 7-8, 2018. This is a unique International conference dedicated specifically to Science, Medicine and Engineering Advancements. We need your support and active participation to make the event successful. Anyone willing to volunteer in various conference related activities, please let us know. You are welcome to contribute professional papers, student papers and/or student posters. We would also like to invite you and your students to submit papers to the conference. For more info please visit our website; http://www.tasmeconferences.org/

Important Dates:

April 15, 2018: Abstract due

May 1, 2018: Notification of acceptance

June 1, 2018: Submitting final manuscript.

Abstract Submissions:

Authors may submit more than one abstract. Submit them via email to: This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it and This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it

General Paper Format:

Authors are strongly encouraged to follow the general guidelines which are posted on the TASME website.

Thank you,

TASME 2018 chairs

Dr. Nades Palaniyar, SickKids/University of Toronto, Canada

Dr. Bala Maheswaran, Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA

Link: http://www.tasmeconferences.org/

This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it