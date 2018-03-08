அண்மைய முஸ்லிம் - சிங்கள இனக்கலவரம் பற்றி...

இலங்கை பல்லினங்கள் வாழும் நாடு. அண்மையில் நடந்து சற்றே தணிந்துள்ள சிங்கள் , முஸ்லீம் இனக்கலவரத்தின்போது முகநூலில் வெளியான பல பதிவுகளைப் பார்த்தேன். பலவற்றிலும் வதந்திகளின் அடிப்படையில் முஸ்லீம் மக்கள் மீது குற்றஞ்சாட்டும் இனக்குரோதம் மிக்க பதிவுகளையும் பார்த்தேன். நடந்து முடிந்த சம்பவங்களின் அடிப்படையில் தமிழர்களின் பதிவுகள் சில உணர்ச்சி மிக்கவையாக, இனக்குரோதம் மிக்கவையாக இருந்தன. சென்றவை சென்றவையாகவே இருக்கட்டும். குற்றஞ்சாட்டுவதாக இருந்தால் அனைவர் பக்கம் தவறுகள் உள்ளன. நடந்து முடிந்தவற்றிலிருந்து பாடங்கள் படிக்க வேண்டுமே தவிர அவற்றையே கூறிக்கொண்டு அவற்றில் குளிர் காய முடியாது. ஆனால் தற்போது நடைபெற்ற கலவரச்சுழலில் நான் அவதானித்த நம்பிக்கை தரும் ஆரோக்கியமான நடவடிக்கைகளாகப் பின்வருவனற்றைக் குறிப்பிடுவேன்:



இம்முறை தென்னிலங்கையில் ஊடகங்கள் அல்லது சிங்கள் மக்கள் பலர் நடந்து முடிந்த கலவரத்தையிட்டு வாய் மூடி மெளனத்திருக்கவில்லை. 'கலம்போ டெலிகிறாப்' பத்திரிகையில் கலவரத்தை அடக்காமல் பார்த்துக்கொண்டிருந்த காவற் துறையினரைப் பற்றிய ஆதாரபூர்வமான செய்திகளைக் காணொளி ஆதாரங்களுடன் பிரசுரித்துள்ளது. கலவரத்துக்குக் காரணமான பெளத்த துறவியை உடனடியாக இனங்கண்டு வெளிப்படுத்தியுள்ளது.



சிங்கள் மக்களில் பலர் இத்துறவியின் நடவடிக்கையை மிகவும் கடுமையாகக் கண்டித்துள்ள எதிர்வினைகளை இணையத்தில் வாசித்தேன். பாராமுகமாகவிருந்த காவல் துறையினரையும் கண்டித்திருக்கின்றார்கள். அதன் பின்னராவது காவற் துறையினர் கலவரத்துக்குக் காரணமானவர்களைக் கைது செய்திருக்கின்றார்கள். அரச பத்திரிகையான 'டெய்லி நியூஸ்' பத்திரிகையில் கூட உடனடியாகக் கலவரத்தைக் கண்டித்து ஆசிரியத் தலையங்கம் வெளியாகியுள்ளது. இது மிகவும் வரவேற்கத்தக்க தென்னிலங்கை ஊடகங்கள், மக்களிடம் ஏற்பட்டுள்ள மாற்றம்.



இத்தருணத்தில் 1977 இனக்கலவரத்தில் நாட்டின் ஜனாதிபதி தம்மிஷ்ட்டர் ஜே.ஆர்.ஜெயவர்த்தனா 'போரென்றால் போர். சமாதானமென்றால் சமாதானம்' என்று போர் முழக்கமிட்டதை நினைத்துப்பார்க்கின்றேன். அன்றைய நிலைக்கும் , கலவரம் நடந்த உடனேயே அது பற்றிய காரமான விமர்சனங்களை வைக்கும் ஊடகங்களும், சிங்கள மக்களுள்ள இன்றைய நிலைக்குமிடையில்தான் எத்தனை எத்தனை மாற்றங்கள். இதனை நாம் வரவேற்போம். இனக்குரோதத்துடன் இப்பிரச்சினையை அணுகும் தமிழ் முகநூல் பதிவாளர்களில் மிகச்சிலரே தென்னிலங்கைச் செய்திகளைப் பிரசுரித்திருந்தார்கள். மற்றவர்கள் வழக்கம்போல் எவற்றையும் வாசிக்கும் மனோநிலையற்றவர்கள் தம் மேதாவிலாசத்தைக் காட்டுவதாக வெட்டி முழங்கியுள்ளார்கள். இவர்கள் கண்களை மூடிக்கொண்ட பூனைகள். ஒருபோதுமே இவர்கள் தம் கண்களைத்திறந்து எவற்றையும் அணுகுவதில்லை. இவர்களைப்பொறுத்தவரையில் தெரிவதெல்லாம் இருட்டே. ஒளியல்ல.

தற்போதுள்ள சூழலில் நாம் முஸ்லிம் மக்களுக்கெதிராக இனவாதிகளால் மேற்கொள்ளப்படும் வன்முறைகளைக் கண்டிப்போம். சட்டரீதியாக அவர்கள் கைது செய்யப்பட்டு நீதிமன்றத்தில் நிறுத்தப்பட்டுக் கடுமையான தண்டனைகள் பெறுவது விரைவாக நடக்கட்டுமென்று வேண்டுவோம். தேவையற்ற இனக்குரோத உணர்வுகளைக்கொட்டுவதைத் தவிர்ப்போம். தென்னிலங்கையில் ஓரளவு ஏற்பட்டுள்ள குறிப்பாக ஊடகங்கள், மக்கள் மத்தியில் ஏற்பட்டுள்ள ஆரோக்கியமான மாற்றங்களை வரவேற்போம். கடந்த காலங்ளில் நடைபெற்ற இனக்கலவரங்களுடன் ஒப்பிடுகையில் இம்முறைதான் சிறிது தாமதமாகவென்றாலும் வன்முறையாளர்களில் சிலர் கைது செய்யப்பட்டுள்ளார்கள். சிங்கள மக்கள் , ஊடகங்கள் வன்முறைகளுக்கெதிராகக் குரல் கொடுக்கத் தொடங்கியுள்ளார்கள். இது ஆரோக்கியமான விடயம். வரவேற்போம். தொடரட்டுமென்று எதிர்பார்ப்போம்.



1. அண்மைய நிகழ்வுகளையிட்டுக் கடுமையாகக் கண்டித்து வெளியான அரச பத்திரிகையான 'டெய்லி நியூஸ்' பத்திரிகையின் ஆசிரியத் தலையங்கத்தில் பினவருமாறு கூறப்பட்டுள்ளது:



Lessons from Digana - Wednesday, March 7, 2018 : "Here too, it was the inaction, and, also, delayed action, that caused the situation to aggravate. Among the mob at Digana were also a number of Buddhist monks who were clearly seen adding fuel to the fire by demanding the release of the 24 rioters who were taken into custody. It is this type of conduct that contributes to inflamed passions, resulting in anarchy. The IGP should lay down clear instructions that any individual who incites violence not be spared, clergy or otherwise. This country has gone through enough without starting all over again. All politicians, both government and opposition, should ensure no room is allowed for communalism to take root in this country once again." - http://www.dailynews.lk/…/07/editorial/144799/lessons-digana



அண்மைய கலவரத்தின் பிரதான சூத்திரதாரியான பெளத்த மதகுருவின் செயலைக் காணொளி மூலம் கலம்போ டெலிகிறாப் பிரசுரித்துள்ளது.



2. [Collmbo Telegraph: “Don’t Do Business Here” – Buddhist Monk Who Perpetrated Anti-Muslim Violence Threatens Muslim Trader] -



Colombo Telegraph is in possession of video evidence to the effect that a Buddhist monk has demanded that a Muslim trader pack up and leave a local fair. The monk is heard to say that Sinhala traders are not allowed to do business in Welimada where the majority of traders are Muslims and therefore Muslims would not be welcome at this fair either. ‘Leave right now or else we will throw you out.’ This is the same Buddhist monk of whom there is another video clip full of anti-Muslim rhetoric that is clearly racial in character. ‘Whether Pujitha (IGP Pujith Jayasundara) comes or his mother comes, these monks will not be stopped,’ he said. While traveling to Digana he urged people to sharpen their swords and come forward the day anti-muslim attacks start. While traveling to Digana he urged people to sharpen their swords and come forward the day anti-muslim attacks start:

- https://www.colombotelegraph.com/…/dont-do-business-here-b…/



3. வாசகர்கள் சிலரின் எதிர்வினைகள்: - https://www.colombotelegraph.com/…/anti-muslim-assaults-si…/



1. Sisira Jayasinghe - This "cheevara dhariya" must be arrested for instigating communal violence.﻿



2. Champa / March 6, 2018 - Mr. IGP, Minister Kiriella says he is well aware of the people who attacked Muslims who were outsiders of area. Get a statement from Minister Kiriella and arrest all perpetrators and put them behind bars. Don’t let them be released on bail. The mob attacks on Muslims were a deliberate attempt to tarnish the image of the country and majority Sinhalese Buddhists. I am sick of this. The perpetrators should be given the maximum punishment.

