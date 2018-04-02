ஆங்கில மொழிபெயர்ப்பில் வ.ந.கிரிதரனின் இரு கவிதைகள்!

-அண்மையில் 'குதிரைத் திருடர்களே! உங்களுக்கொரு செய்தி' என்றொரு எனது கவிதையை இங்கு பிரசுரித்திருந்தேன். அதனை ஆங்கிலத்தில் மொழிபெயர்த்து எழுத்தாளர் லதா ராமகிருஷ்ணன் (ரிஷி) அனுப்பியிருந்தார். அது போல் முனைவர் ர.தாரணி அவர்கள் எனது 'தனிமைச் சாம்ராஜ்யத்துச் சுதந்திரப் பறவை' என்னும் கவிதையினை ஆங்கிலத்துக்கு மொழிபெயர்த்திருந்தார். அவர்களிருவருக்கும் நன்றியினைக் கூறுவதுடன் அவற்றை இங்கே உங்களுடன் பகிர்ந்துகொள்கின்றேன்.. - வ.ந.கிரிதரன் -



Poem: A message for Stallion-Stealers! - V.N. Giritharan - Translation in English by Latha Ramakrishnan



Hei you, the Stallion-Stealers!

Here is a message for you.

I am a caretaker of horses.

Not a trader.

A genuine, straightforward caretaker.

I have so many sturdy stallions with me.

Indeed all of them are real good.

They are not lame ones.

I have great affection for

all the horses in my possession

I treat them with no discrimination.

I am not one to rear or sell crippled horses

Still – Hei you, the Stallion-Stealers!

You’ve become more troublesome.

Hei you, the Stallion-Stealers!

You have great expertise in stealthily jumbling

the stolen stallions, into the herd.

The horses that you’ve stolen from me

or out to steal from me

are not at all crippled.

They are real good ones;

strong and sturdy also.

But they’re real frenzied ones

which won’t falter but fight to the finish.



கவிதை: குதிரைத் திருடர்களே! உங்களுக்கொரு செய்தி! - வ.ந.கிரிதரன் -



குதிரைத் திருடர்களே! உங்களுக்கொரு செய்தி.

நானொரு குதிரை வளர்ப்பாளன்.

வியாபாரியல்லன்.

நாணயமான குதிரை வளர்ப்பாளன்..

என்னிடம் நல்ல குதிரைகள் பல உள்ளன.

இருப்பவை அனைத்துமே நல்லவைதாம்.

ஆனால் அவை நொண்டிக்குதிரைகளல்ல.

என்னிடமுள்ள குதிரைகள் அனைத்துமே

என் பிரியத்துக்குரியவை.

அவற்றில் வேறுபாடு நான் பார்பபதில்லை.

நான் நொண்டிக்குதிரைகளை வளர்ப்பவனோ,

விற்பவனோ அல்லன்.

இருந்தும் குதிரைத் திருடர்களே!

உங்களின் தொல்லை

அதிகமாகிவிட்டது.



குதிரைத் திருடர்களே! கவனம்.

திருடிய குதிரைகளை வெகு சாமர்த்தியமாக

உங்கள் மந்தையில் கலந்து

விடுவதில் பலே கில்லாடிகள் நீங்கள்.

என்னிடம் நீங்கள் திருடிய அல்லது

திருடப் போகும் குதிரைகள்

நிச்சயம் நொண்டிக்குதிரைகளல்ல.

ஆனால் அவை நல்லவை.

வல்லவையும் கூடத்தான்.

ஆனால் அவை முரட்டுக் குதிரைகள்.

முட்டி மோதவும் தயங்காத

முரட்டுக் குதிரைகள்.





Poem: Liberated Bird of the Secluded Empire by V.N.Giritharan | Translation in English by By Dr. R. Dharani

I was bound in the empire of seclusion

Neither as a slave nor as an emperor …. Never

As the completely liberated bird that

Incessantly renders the musical note of joy



In the unfettered world, is there any phantom of distress?

In the world with no laws, is there any dejection possible?

The luminous companions hid themselves sheepishly behind my soaring

In the avenues of the Cosmos, it’s highly condescending

To hang on to the drifting flutter.



In the purpose-manifest life,

No repercussions nor yearning



I was bound in the empire of seclusion

Neither as a slave nor as an emperor …. Never

As the completely liberated bird that

Incessantly renders the musical note of joy



மூலம்: கவிதை: தனிமைச் சாம்ராஜ்யத்துச் சுதந்திரப் பறவை. - வ.ந.கிரிதரன் -



தனிமைகளின் சாம்ராஜ்யங்களில்

நான் கட்டுண்டு கிடந்திடுகின்றேன்

அடிமையாகவா? அன்றி

ஆண்டானாகவா? இல்லை

பூரணம் நிறைந்ததொரு சுதந்திரப்

பறவையெனவே. இசை

பாடிடுமெழிற் புள்ளெனவே.

கட்டுக்களற்ற உலகில்

கவலைக் காட்டேரிகள் தானேது?

சட்டங்களற்ற வுலகில்

சோகங்கள் தானேது?

ஒளித்தோழர்கள் வெட்கி

ஒளிந்தனரென் பறத்தலின் பின்னே.

பிரபஞ்சத்து வீதிகளில்

பறந்து மீள்கையில் படர்வது

பெருமிதமே.

நோக்கங்கள் விளங்கி விட்ட வாழ்வில்

தாக்கங்கள் தானேது? அன்றி

ஏக்கங்கள் தானேது?

தனிமைகளின் சாம்ராச்சியங்களில்

நான் கட்டுண்டு கிடந்திடுகின்றேன்

அடிமையாகவா? அன்றி

ஆண்டானாகவா? இல்லை

பூரணம் நிறைந்ததொரு சுதந்திரப்

பறவையெனவே.இசை

பாடிடுமெழிற் புள்ளெனவே..

