மெல்பனில் திரைப்பட இயக்குநர் (அமரர்) தர்மசேன பத்திராஜவின் இரண்டு திரைப்படங்களின் காட்சிகள்

பம்பரு எவித் ( சிங்களம்) - பொன்மணி ( தமிழ்) ( Films ‘Bambaru Avith' and 'Ponmanie' )



In Commemoration of the Life and Times of Dr Dharmasena Pathiraja



Renowned Sri Lankan Filmmaker and Progressive Thinker People for Human Rights and Equality (PHRE) will screen ‘Bambaru Avith' (the wasps are here) with English subtitles

followed by 'Ponmanie' with English and Sinhala Subtitles



30 September at 3 pm

Chandler Theatre

28 Isaac road, Keysborough VIC 3173

Entrance - $10 Donation

For reservations, Please contact Nalini on 0433 363 994 or

Ajith on 0409 552 123.



Facebook: People for Human Rights and Equality Inc.

Web: People for Human Rights and Equality Inc.